You know the part of President Biden’s State of the Union address where he just complained about airline and resort fees? Did you know that, originally, that part went on much, much longer? Here are the president’s remarks at their original length, as they were intended. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight We’re going to ban surprise resort fees that hotels charge on your bill. Those fees can cost you up to $90 a night at hotels that aren’t even resorts! … And we’ll prohibit airlines from charging $50 round trip for a family just to be able to sit together. Baggage fees are bad enough. Airlines can’t treat your child like a piece of baggage. Also, I hate it when you go to a hotel and they give you a little free soap and a little free shampoo, but they won’t give you toothpaste unless you ask for it, and if you do ask for it, they will give it to you in a pouch! It should come in a little tiny tube. It’s not that hard, people! It’s toothpaste, for Pete’s sake.

And furthermore, look at this nonsense going on with Big Tech. They’re saying Netflix wants to cut down on password sharing? Malarkey! I’ll tell you my Netflix password right now! It’s AMTRAKNORTHEASTREGIONAL4LYFE, but one of the A’s is an @, not sure which one. Just keep trying until it works.

Also, you know what I can’t stand? Those boarding tiers they have on flights now. This is a democracy. Let the military and the babies board. That’s fine. But then this Delta Gold Plus nonsense? We should be boarding from the back of the plane to the front of the plane. That’s the way my father did it. He would say to me, “Joey, we’re boarding from the back of the plane to the front of the plane.” And that’s the way we ought to be doing it, too.

And polarization! Republicans, Democrats — we should all be able to really open our eyes and see each other in this country. But most pairs of aviator sunglasses you come across, even the really good ones, you still get a glare off surfaces. Unacceptable. Just unacceptable. We need to make this a priority. Maybe a defense priority. I saw both the Top Guns, and they were really making sunglasses work.

And finally, too many good, hard-working Americans put in long hours at a decent job, only to come home and be asked to prove they’re not a robot after trying to log into a website too many times. They give you a little box with pictures to identify.

I look at those little squares and think, “America can’t be put into boxes.” I don’t see a number of bicycles, or stoplights. I see the Main Street of America. Streets where you and I live, streets we can be proud of. Streets where our veterans can parade, and our children can play, and we can see one another as fellow Americans and friends. That’s what I see — not many little squares, but one big square. Our Union. Stronger than ever.

