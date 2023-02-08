Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump, instigated by his false claims of election fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election that Trump had lost to Joe Biden. The rioters broke into the building and interrupted Congress, which was in the process of certifying the electoral college vote.

On Jan. 8, 2023, a mob of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, instigated by his false claims of election fraud, stormed the Brazilian parliament, presidential palace and Supreme Court in an attempt to overturn the 2022 presidential election that had been won by Luiz Inázio Lula da Silva. The rioters broke into buildings and vandalized them.

In his short story “Pierre Menard, Author of the Quixote,” Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges imagines a French 20th-century author writing his own version of the 17th-century masterpiece by Miguel de Cervantes. Both texts are word-for-word identical, yet, as Borges points out, are at the same time completely different. Cervantes, in creating his Quixote, merely combines language and viewpoints commonplace in 17th-century Spain. Menard, on the other hand, offers in his rendering a sophisticated, anachronistic narration to convey what are very provocative ideas in 20th-century France. As a result, even if it reads exactly the same as Cervantes’s original, Menard’s version is “almost infinitely richer,” says Borges.

The conventional wisdom among pundits has been that Jan. 6 spawned Jan. 8 — that the latter was just a copy, a futile echo. This has led to the conclusion that the United States, formerly a promoter of democracy, has now become an exporter of authoritarianism.

I don’t think this is quite right. I would argue that the Brazilian version, like Menard’s “Quixote,” is also “infinitely richer.”

Let’s consider the earlier event first. After losing the presidential election in November 2020, Trump tried appealing to those who he assumed were his people inside the government, demanding that they stop the count, invalidate the results or replace the duly appointed electors. In each case, Trump offered flimsy and often absurd legalese cover for unconstitutional requests, probing for imaginary loopholes in a nation devoted to fine print (the United States has more lawyers per capita than any other country). Only when Trump’s schemes to subvert the democratic institutions from inside failed did he unleash the mob.

Coming from Argentina, a country with an extensive history of effective coups, I struggled to understand what that riot was supposed to achieve. What was the goal? To put pressure on Congress? To intimidate Vice President Mike Pence? Did Trump expect his vice president to relent under siege? Or did he just want Pence hurt? In what world would have that reversed the electoral results? Testimony before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack revealed that Trump wanted — indeed, tried — to go to the Capitol himself. To do what? To ask the police to open the gates? To make a speech? To merely disrupt the proceedings?

In any case, with or without Trump physically present, the proceedings were duly disrupted. But the certification of Biden’s victory was merely delayed. The entire episode — Trump sullenly watching events unfold on TV and refusing at first to lift a finger to help fleeing lawmakers — looked less like a coup and more like petulant revenge against a political system that had dared stand up to him. It was a childish tantrum that cost lives and degraded American political life.

Now let’s compare those events with the supposed Brazilian “copy.” No legalistic, technical maneuvers were attempted. Every action by Bolsonaro and his followers aimed at one goal: the outright seizure of power. Like Trump, Bolsonaro warned that fraud might cost him reelection, and he never formally conceded. But when Lula was declared the winner, Bolsonaristas blocked vital roads and camped out in front of military headquarters, demanding that the army take over the government.

To their dismay, the Brazilian armed forces remained silent as Lula took office on Jan. 1. And so the Bolsonaristas left their camps and directly assaulted the seats of the three branches of government. Another tantrum? Not at all. The goal was to create enough chaos to persuaded, or to give a pretext to, the military to oust the civilians in charge. They were not interested in disrupting an ongoing session of Congress; they had expected nothing from democratic institutions. What they wanted was an old-school military coup.

This was a strategy consistent with Bolsonaro’s views and actions. While in office, he courted the military, even the military police; thousands of officers were appointed in his administration. Bolsonaristas saw men in uniform as their own troops. As for the coup, they had a template. In 1964, center-left President João Goulart was deposed by the military after a shadowy campaign that included widespread protests against the government; the resulting dictatorship, repeatedly praised by Bolsonaro, ruled Brazil until 1985.

The events of 1964 help explain why Jan. 8 had so many similarities to Jan. 6. Despite its self-image as a promoter of democracy, the United States has a long legacy of nodding along to, endorsing and even actively supporting and instigating Latin American coups. U.S. Ambassador Lincoln Gordon played a crucial role in the toppling of Goulart — not on his personal initiative, but as an efficient executor of a Cold War policy approved of by President John F. Kennedy and his successor, Lyndon B. Johnson. People assume that the coup against Lula would have failed because of a lack of international support. This misunderstands the mind-set of the Bolsonaristas. They were appealing for validation, if not from the current inhabitant of the executive branch, then from potentially sympathetic members of Congress.

That the Bolsonaristas’ riot was not merely an impotent echo of a foreign one — that it was a serious menace to democracy — is apparent in the strong reactions to it in Brazil. The heads of the three government branches immediately issued a joint declaration defending democracy. Even the parties supporting Bolsonaro condemned the attack. The ongoing criminal investigation of the assault is targeting not just the hundreds of people who invaded and vandalized the institutions at the heart of Brazilian democracy, but also their enablers in and out of government, including Bolsonaro himself. President Lula sacked the head of the Army and dozens of military officers for protecting or sympathizing with the Bolsonaristas. The defense of democracy was a key theme of Lula’s successful campaign, gluing together the uneasy alliance of left and right parties that supported his victory. That glue is holding tight for now as the country faces the aftermath of its insurrection.

Jan. 6 and its aftermath look far worse in comparison. The Democratic Party ran a campaign broadly based on the idea of restoring the optimistic, democratic soul of America, and won convincingly but not overwhelmingly. Its primaries were fractious and ego-driven, betraying a lack of seriousness commensurate with the threat they claimed they were facing. The fact that the Democrats funded extreme Republican candidates against moderates in primaries shows that the Jan. 6 riots did not sober them up.

Meanwhile, Republicans (with a few exceptions) lined up behind Trump in the elections, refused to denounce his antics in the run-up to the riots, and ended up extending their graces to the Jan. 6 attackers. Two years after the fact, the House Select Committee has offered us a relatively complete account of what happened on that day, but the Justice Department has successfully convicted only rioters.

Maybe it’s time the United States starts copying Brazil?

