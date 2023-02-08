Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“We hacked the hackers.” That’s how Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco described the shutdown of a major ransomware operation that the Justice Department announced last month. This law enforcement coup has handed federal officials what they needed most in an age of nonstop hacking: a win. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight The FBI and law enforcement in Europe managed over the summer to infiltrate the servers and websites run by Hive — a criminal gang responsible for extorting over $100 million in payments from more than 1,500 entities in over 80 countries. By creeping around the systems covertly for months, agents were able to provide ransomware victims with decryption keys, the technological tools they need to break criminals’ hold on their computers and the data within. This meant targets had no need to cough up when the hackers demanded money in exchange for, one, releasing their infrastructure and, two, not leaking stolen information.

A single example illustrates the impact: With FBI help, a Louisiana hospital managed to avoid a $3 million ransom last year and prevent the kind of disastrous scenario that might have led to the 2019 death of a baby in Alabama, when a ransomware attack cut off the nurses’ desk from heartbeat-monitoring equipment.

This type of aggressive rooting out of bad actors is essential as attacks continue to mount from gangs who believe they can break the law with impunity — because, in many cases, they can. Careful coordination with other countries to trace payments more effectively is important, too. Arrests are yet to come, but the investigation is ongoing. And already, it represents one of the most effective steps this nation has taken to disrupt the scourge.

There is still far to go. Just this week, a large-scale campaign capitalizing on a known vulnerability felled computers around the world. Ransomware won’t go away until it doesn’t pay. Pursuing individual gangs can help, but systemic change is also necessary. The international community needs to put pressure on havens for criminals, such as Russia, to crack down. Every country needs to discourage victims from paying — and at the very least, encourage them to inform authorities of attacks. Only 20 percent of Hive’s victims, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray pointed out, reported issues to law enforcement. It should be 100 percent. After all, the FBI can’t help victims it doesn’t know are in trouble.

