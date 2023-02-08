Marc A. Thiessen can’t be serious. In his Feb. 3 Friday Opinion column, “A winning demand for the GOP on the debt limit,” he proposed substituting one form of political gamesmanship for another to resolve the Republican-made debt limit crisis: dropping the demand for as yet unspecified budget cuts and instead requiring President Biden to release all classified documents found at his home and former office to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Clearly, the president should turn over the documents, but his mishandling of classified documents — or anything else for that matter — shouldn’t be a bargaining chip in preventing the country from defaulting on its debts. This strategy could blow up just as easily as insisting on spending cuts, and as Mr. Thiessen noted, “history shows that voters punish the party that plays chicken with the economy.”
Almost as troubling about Mr. Thiessen’s proposal is that he offered it not out of concern for national security, but as a way for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and the Republicans to save face. In our nation of divided and dysfunctional politics, this is precisely the type of thinking that we don’t need.
David Berry, Annandale
Marc A. Thiessen proposed that Republicans’ off-ramp to the debit limit fight they picked is to demand delivery to Congress of the classified documents found at President Biden’s residence and former office. Seriously?
If Republicans believe they should act like 10-year-olds caught with their hands in a cookie jar (“Oh yeah? Well, Bobby spilled his soda on the couch.”), I fear there is no hope that this Congress will ever be more than a cesspool of partisanship-for-its-own-sake. Real and severe consequences for the entire country are at stake — thanks solely to irresponsible Republican politicians.
Nothing about the classified documents held by Mr. Biden, former president Donald Trump or former vice president Mike Pence has anything to do with that, nor will the endless committee hearings over the documents that will no doubt ensue. Yet Mr. Thiessen and his ilk seemingly only care about getting one over on the Democrats by playing tit for tat.
Governing is not a game. At least it shouldn't be.
Joni Jacobs, Silver Spring