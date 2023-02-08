Marc A. Thiessen can’t be serious. In his Feb. 3 Friday Opinion column, “A winning demand for the GOP on the debt limit,” he proposed substituting one form of political gamesmanship for another to resolve the Republican-made debt limit crisis: dropping the demand for as yet unspecified budget cuts and instead requiring President Biden to release all classified documents found at his home and former office to the Senate Intelligence Committee. Clearly, the president should turn over the documents, but his mishandling of classified documents — or anything else for that matter — shouldn’t be a bargaining chip in preventing the country from defaulting on its debts. This strategy could blow up just as easily as insisting on spending cuts, and as Mr. Thiessen noted, “history shows that voters punish the party that plays chicken with the economy.”