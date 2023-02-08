Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You're reading Post Elizabeth, our newsletter following the British monarchy's transition.

According to Buckingham Palace, the May 6 coronation will “reflect the Monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

So far, the latter appears to be dominating. You can expect the ostentatiously rococo Gold State Coach to be part of the king’s procession. But — hold your horses! — there’s been no mention of a fresh ermine-trimmed robe for His Majesty, though those, too, have been customary at coronations past. The king is expected to wear a military uniform, not silk stockings and breeches. Also reportedly in the works: new thrones.

This is what constitutes change at the House of Windsor.

The palace has not yet said which of the many medieval rituals it will retain as the ceremony is downsized from the three hours for Elizabeth II’s consecration to a more broadcast-friendly single hour. More than 200 applications were received recently from people claiming a hereditary right to perform a role at the coronation, such as presenting a glove to protect the sovereign’s hand. (Yes, really.) Most have been rejected, and the list for seats in Westminster Abbey is being pared from 1953’s 8,000-ish guests to roughly 2,000.

So, what passes for inclusive? The three-day weekend includes a star-studded concert at Windsor Castle that will feature a coronation choir composed of amateur singers from refugee choruses, National Heath Service choirs, LGBTQ+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs. The palace has also highlighted the “Big Lunch,” or local street parties and gatherings, and a May 8 volunteer drive, dubbed the Big Help Out, which will enlist Scouts, faith groups and other organizations to support their neighborhoods.

Such community-building events have become standard alongside big royal festivities. Amid Britain’s cost-of-living crisis and what some are calling a new winter of discontent, activities that feel accessible and contemporary could appeal. They also counterbalance the millions the government is shelling out for the ceremonial extravaganza.

As innovations go, though, the coronation agenda is a bit modest. We’re not holding our breath, but we’re watching for more signs of change as May 6 gets closer.

Compare and contrast coverage. pic.twitter.com/Ua2GU7U1aI — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) February 5, 2023

But all the chatter about coronation, carriages and the rest are mere window dressing while the House of Windsor remains at war with itself.

If the royals — or their advisers — were smart, they would seek peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

There has been no official word on who’s attending the coronation or which royals will appear on the palace balcony afterward. Charles has reportedly enlisted the Archbishop of Canterbury to broker a deal for Harry to attend.

Whatever one thinks of Harry and Meghan, the monarchy depends on optics. Royal parades and processions are routine spectacles with a singular goal: engendering goodwill and support for what is ultimately an elitist, classist, hereditary institution. Smearing the palace machinery — or dishing on family dysfunction — ruins the mystique.

There’s also a tension between the idea that this will be a “diverse” coronation and the question of whether Charles embraces the mixed-race part of his family. The sight of Charles, in crown, holding up Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, on coronation day would go a long way to reverse recent damage. It could also signal royal pride in their family’s diversity — or at least acknowledge the value in reflecting more of the people over whom the king reigns.

The palace has been hoping the public will tire of Harry and Meghan and that the media will move on. But counting on the old rules to apply in 2023 looks like a bad bet. “Please move ahead with speed,” Jamaica’s prime minister said last month, urging his constitutional minister to pursue becoming a republic. Another Commonwealth country, Australia, recently announced plans to remove the British monarch from its $5 note — the only paper currency on which the U.K. head of state appears — and instead feature a design honoring Indigenous inhabitants.

“People like me, uninterested in celebrities, shouldn’t dismiss the brouhaha around Harry’s memoir as mere celebrity tittle-tattle,” New York Times columnist Zeynep Tufekci argued last month. “He has made credible, even documented claims that his own family refused to stand up against [the tabloids’] ugly, sustained attacks against Meghan. In other words, it appears that Britain’s most revered institution, funded by tens of millions in taxpayer funds annually, plays ball with one of its most revolting institutions.”

The Windsors might have caught a minor break with the rollout of “Shaping Us,” an initiative launched by the Princess of Wales (better known as Kate Middleton) to raise public awareness of how the first five years of children’s lives shape who they become as adults. It builds on her work in youth development, including the 2021 creation of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The campaign is too substantive to simply be an effort to turn the page on royal drama — but it has generated media coverage doing precisely that. Meanwhile, the princess has hired a “different kind of courtier” — a bold new top aide — to reportedly shake up the palace as she takes on more public duties.

Mum’s the word 👶: Princess Eugenie of York (11th in line to the throne) and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting their second child. Eugenie, 32, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, shared the news on Instagram with an off-duty photo of herself and her firstborn, Augie (formally August Philip Hawke Brooksbank), who turns 2 this month.

Department of Endless Scandal: Even when disgraced Prince Andrew seems out of the picture, he finds a way to get back in. Most recently: U.K. tabloid reports surfaced that Andrew intends to challenge the settlement he reached last year with Virginia Giuffre, an American who said she was trafficked to the prince by the late Jeffrey Epstein. (The prince has consistently denied the charge.) Then Epstein’s sidekick, convicted child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, claimed in an interview that an image of the prince with Giuffre was fake. Which led to more tabloid reporting debunking the photo claims. If substantive developments emerge, we will update you.

Back in the U.K.: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Charles on Wednesday after addressing Parliament during his first visit to Britain since the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February. Zelensky said afterward that he was honored to be the first Ukrainian president to have an audience with a British monarch.

Amid Britain’s economic crisis, Charles has suggested that an expected surge in profits from wind-farm deals that could have gone to royal coffers — roughly 1 billion pounds a year for three years — should be spent on the public, writes London-based correspondent Karla Adam. Some see the move as canny support for Britain’s renewable energy industry. Others see the king trying to generate good publicity ahead of a government review of royal household finances.

Prince Harry’s audiobook is worth a listen — even if you’re sick of him, Marion Winik, an NPR podcast host, writes in a Post book review. “Reading his own book, the Duke of Sussex comes off as an ordinary guy who hasn’t always been able to rise to the extraordinary demands of his life and his family — and he knows it.”

Harry’s book, at heart, is a psychological study of an earnest, wounded man, writes Style columnist Monica Hesse. “This has become an ancient story of affluenza to the max, a story of how being born into money and titles is no way to prepare you for life, a lesson in how doling out power based on birth order is no way to run a country and is a fine way to ruin a family. It’s also become a modern story about the crispy hellfires of tabloid journalism in the social media era.”

Two words: TK Maxx. Prince Harry’s rejection of high fashion is a fashion statement of its own.

To highlight her “Shaping Us” campaign for early-childhood development, the Princess of Wales shared this photo of herself as a baby with her father, Michael Middleton.

