The Feb. 2 news article “U.S. effort to reduce road deaths targets geographical, economic inequities” noted that part of the Transportation Department’s National Roadway Safety Strategy is to reduce speeds. Good. Too many drivers seem oblivious not only to the posted speed limit at any given location but also to the very concept of slowing down in response to a speed limit sign.
A public education campaign on the outsize role speed plays for both transportation safety and cost is long overdue. To augment the education campaign, a massive array of federally funded speed cameras should generate warning notices to egregious violators and assess nominal fines for repeaters. (Please, no private-sector contractors incentivized for revenue generation.)
The value of enhanced public safety, lower emergency services costs, reduced fuel consumption/emissions and lessened road/vehicle maintenance costs would eclipse program costs and the cumulative inconvenience of a few extra minutes of drive time per trip.
Marvin Solberg, Edgewater