What are we to infer from the full-page photograph with the Feb. 5 Travel article “All-inclusive resorts are getting less cheesy,” in which all three of the pictured guests at the Hotel Xcaret Arte resort in Mexico are engrossed in their cellphone screens rather than in the beauty of the secluded cove or in each other’s company, or even simply napping? Is screen time in a bathing suit among the “more authentic” travel experiences? I can do that at home!