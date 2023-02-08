Fareed Zakaria was right to suggest in his Feb. 3 op-ed, “There’s a remedy for Britain’s problems,” that Britain rejoin the European Union, but this will not happen anytime soon. First, the scorched earth “leave” crowd remains a force in the Conservative Party. Second, practically speaking, the break with the E.U. is not complete until a host of legal and financial issues are negotiated. Those talks could be rancorous and have a negative impact on key sectors of Britain’s economy. Third, a transition to rejoining the E.U. would require the goodwill of the United States.