Fareed Zakaria was right to suggest in his Feb. 3 op-ed, “There’s a remedy for Britain’s problems,” that Britain rejoin the European Union, but this will not happen anytime soon. First, the scorched earth “leave” crowd remains a force in the Conservative Party. Second, practically speaking, the break with the E.U. is not complete until a host of legal and financial issues are negotiated. Those talks could be rancorous and have a negative impact on key sectors of Britain’s economy. Third, a transition to rejoining the E.U. would require the goodwill of the United States.
Unfortunately, the Conservatives have publicly proclaimed their intention to repeal the 1998 Human Rights Act in Northern Ireland and pass a bill that would absolve Britain and its security forces from a lawless killing spree that left 1,000 civilians dead without police investigation or a coroner’s inquest. The opposition includes the E.U., the Irish government and members of Congress.
A less painful and near-term way to help Britain’s recovery might be in its obligation to conduct a unity referendum allowed in the Good Friday Agreement, which acknowledges the likelihood of Ireland’s reunification. In 2016, Richard N. Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations and former special envoy to Ireland, stated that the Brexit vote means an end of the United Kingdom.
The Conservatives are just not ready to lessen the financial burden of its last colony.
Michael J. Cummings, Philadelphia
The writer is secretary of the American Brexit Committee.