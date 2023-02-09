Of late, many stories have shone a light on the right-wing pipe dream that cutting utilities will bring about an apocalyptic race war. This belief was on display in the Feb. 7 front-page article “2 accused in plot to attack Md. power stations.”
In reality, the right-wing belief that disasters breed societal chaos is refuted again and again by the resilience and cooperative response of our fellow Americans when they are faced with wildfires, floods or hurricanes. These folks lose a lot more than their electrical service, and yet chaos doesn’t break out.
When first responders are stretched thin, neighbors pull together to share food and resources. They do not huddle in underground bunkers with assault rifles, locked and loaded.
The basic caring and goodness of our neighbors must not be underestimated.
Greg Johnson, Greenbelt