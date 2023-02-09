Likewise, doomsday preppers envision a post-apocalyptic dystopia where guns are the only way to fend off angry mobs looking to loot and kill.

Of late, many stories have shone a light on the right-wing pipe dream that cutting utilities will bring about an apocalyptic race war. This belief was on display in the Feb. 7 front-page article “ 2 accused in plot to attack Md. power station s.”

In reality, the right-wing belief that disasters breed societal chaos is refuted again and again by the resilience and cooperative response of our fellow Americans when they are faced with wildfires, floods or hurricanes. These folks lose a lot more than their electrical service, and yet chaos doesn’t break out.