On Tuesday, President Biden mentioned two policy areas in which he’s seeking reform, and in a Wall Street Journal op-ed earlier this year he mentioned three: Section 230, antitrust and privacy. This sounds like jargon, more of interest to D.C. lawyers than average internet users. In fact, each area of reform could have profound effects on how people use the web. They all deserve attention, but the first item, Section 230, is the most fraught and the least ripe for reform — and the last, privacy, is just the opposite.
Section 230
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has become a bogeyman for liberals and conservatives alike. The trouble is, what each side sees as best in the law the other sees as the worst. The provision, which shields platforms (such as Facebook) from civil liability for most material posted by third parties (Facebook users) on their sites, angers progressives because it allows sites such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to get off scot-free even when they teem with illegal content. It infuriates right-wingers because it encourages those same sites to prohibit hate, harassment and sometimes simple falsehoods, by promising that, if they do, the law won’t treat them as publishers and therefore hold them liable for the content of posts on their platforms.
To make matters worse, most Section 230 reform proposals come with logistical and constitutional drawbacks. Websites have First Amendment rights, so Congress can’t force them to cut down on any category of speech that isn’t illegal. Nor can lawmakers force them not to. And even restrictions focused on illegal speech, such as withholding sites’ immunity for hosting child sex abuse or terrorist content, could end up misfiring, some by giving services an incentive not to do any policing at all and some by giving them an incentive to do far more than lawmakers intend.
It doesn’t help that the president has never been clear about his vision for Section 230. He said on the campaign trail that he wanted to revoke it; now he says that he wants to change it without detailing precisely how. Somewhat uninspiringly, the most promising proposals for modifying the law are also the most modest — focusing on improving the processes by which platforms remove content, for instance, rather than trying to hold them responsible for more material.
A morsel of encouragement: The most specific thing from Mr. Biden regarding 230 was the call for “transparency” that appeared in his op-ed. This narrow goal of ensuring regulators as well as individuals understand what types of content sites take down, on what basis, at what scale, could help bolster the web rather than break it.
Antitrust
Mr. Biden said during the State of the Union that it’s time to “prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage.” Antitrust is likelier than Section 230 to inspire action on Capitol Hill, because no matter the reason for a lawmaker’s animus toward Silicon Valley, limiting the companies’ power seems to be an appealing solution.
The flaw in the competition conversation has been that many of Washington’s movers and shakers have trouble articulating why Big Tech is different from big anything else — or what to do about it. The best answer is that the internet is conducive to what’s known as the network effect, wherein the more people use a service the more valuable it is, which, in turn, encourages more people to use it, and so on. Facebook becomes enormous. Yet there is a snag with using that theory as justification for enforcement: The market might be concentrated, but the value of big networks, to consumers, is real.
Knowledgeable lawmakers have tried to address this reality by zeroing in on big companies’ concrete practices that they feel are harmful. Two close-to-successful proposals from the last Congress focus on self-preferencing, or favoring one’s own products over others. Think of Amazon elevating an Amazon Basics suitcase above name-brand options, or Google placing its restaurant reviews in the maps module while Yelp and others are left to languish lower down in the search results.
The trouble is, self-preferencing isn’t always bad. Certainly, consumers can be hurt when a company gives its inferior product an unaccountable boost over a superior competitor, with no justification other than it’s to the firm’s own financial benefit. Sometimes, however, self-preferencing is useful, as when Apple installs a flashlight directly into an iPhone. Google could even argue that its maps module, with location, rating, phone number and description all in one place, is useful, too. Last year’s bills — one about self-preferencing more generally and one about app stores, Apple and Google’s smartphone gatekeepers — attempted to grapple with these issues.
Already, self-preferencing is included in a Justice Department lawsuit against Google for its advertising practices as well as a Commerce Department report on app stores. The administration is right to want to revive Congress’s efforts, but lawmakers should make certain that they provide consumers more choice without denying platforms the ability to design what they believe are the best products.
Privacy
The president homed in on children’s privacy on Tuesday night, speaking of the need to stymie technology companies in the “experiment they are running” on kids “for profit.” He’s right to ask for such a law, and Congress has shown an appetite for updating the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act as well as imposing additional limits on the features apps can include for their young users. But legislators shouldn’t stop with children.
Passing a federal privacy law that covers everyone should be a slam dunk for this Congress. Indeed, it should have been a slam dunk for several Congresses before it, and yet legislators have failed time after time.
Here, the threat is obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike: People’s entire lives are on the internet, from where they live, work and travel to when they sleep and how they vote. That information is valuable to people who want to sell people stuff — so services from Facebook, Google and Twitter to unassuming weather apps hoover it up, and either use it to market advertisements or transfer it directly to third parties.
There are substantial risks, such as hackers stealing these troves of data or, say, a stalker buying an ex-partner’s geolocation history from a data broker. Moreover, people should have more power to keep their private lives private.
Today, limits on data collection are scant. The prevailing paradigm allows companies to get away with pretty much anything as long as they disclose it, usually in convoluted terms of service that few people read and even fewer understand. The administration correctly diagnoses these ills, and its prescription is also on point: Place clear restrictions on how companies can collect, use and share data, so that the burden is on them not to violate their obligations rather than on consumers to realize they’re being exploited.
Mr. Biden seems to understand this. He cited in the State of the Union the urgency of imposing “stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us,” and his op-ed expands on that vision. Thankfully, lawmakers proposed imposing just such limits in last year’s American Data Privacy and Protection Act.
Lawmakers cut their way through controversies, including, most prominently, whether and how the bill should preempt state laws on similar subjects and whether and how individuals should be able to sue firms. In both areas, they landed on suitable compromises. But, in the end, the efforts sputtered over quibbles on both points — and especially over objections from Californians who feared the federal law would destroy their state’s existing rules.
There are ways to assuage these concerns, and legislators have been working on them. What the bill could have used then, and could use now, is an aggressive assist from the White House. That might be the move that wins the game.
