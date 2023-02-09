Privacy

The president homed in on children’s privacy on Tuesday night, speaking of the need to stymie technology companies in the “experiment they are running” on kids “for profit.” He’s right to ask for such a law, and Congress has shown an appetite for updating the 1998 Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act as well as imposing additional limits on the features apps can include for their young users. But legislators shouldn’t stop with children.

Passing a federal privacy law that covers everyone should be a slam dunk for this Congress. Indeed, it should have been a slam dunk for several Congresses before it, and yet legislators have failed time after time.

Here, the threat is obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike: People’s entire lives are on the internet, from where they live, work and travel to when they sleep and how they vote. That information is valuable to people who want to sell people stuff — so services from Facebook, Google and Twitter to unassuming weather apps hoover it up, and either use it to market advertisements or transfer it directly to third parties.

There are substantial risks, such as hackers stealing these troves of data or, say, a stalker buying an ex-partner’s geolocation history from a data broker. Moreover, people should have more power to keep their private lives private.

Today, limits on data collection are scant. The prevailing paradigm allows companies to get away with pretty much anything as long as they disclose it, usually in convoluted terms of service that few people read and even fewer understand. The administration correctly diagnoses these ills, and its prescription is also on point: Place clear restrictions on how companies can collect, use and share data, so that the burden is on them not to violate their obligations rather than on consumers to realize they’re being exploited.

Mr. Biden seems to understand this. He cited in the State of the Union the urgency of imposing “stricter limits on the personal data these companies collect on all of us,” and his op-ed expands on that vision. Thankfully, lawmakers proposed imposing just such limits in last year’s American Data Privacy and Protection Act.

Lawmakers cut their way through controversies, including, most prominently, whether and how the bill should preempt state laws on similar subjects and whether and how individuals should be able to sue firms. In both areas, they landed on suitable compromises. But, in the end, the efforts sputtered over quibbles on both points — and especially over objections from Californians who feared the federal law would destroy their state’s existing rules.