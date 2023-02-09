I was surprised to see that the Feb. 7 news article “ What to know about OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT ” did not consider the key question related to ChatGPT: What does the development of the technological tool mean for the labor market?

The last time developments and changes came to the U.S. labor market, such as outsourcing and robotics, the entire Rust Belt of the United States was economically destroyed. Will ChatGPT put a lot of people out of work? Will it be used for the greater good so people won’t have to work as much and will have more fulfilling lives? Is there a plan for the transition to a ChatGPT world? This is what we need to know. It hardly matters to me where it came from or who invented it. Does this matter to The Post?