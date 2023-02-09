That said, the rhetorical outrage over discovering China’s 60,000-feet-altitude intrusion of U.S. airspace obscures the real tragedy: Our diplomats lost an important opportunity to engage Chinese leaders on “strategic stability measures,” as Mr. Ignatius noted, “and other guardrails that could limit the likelihood of unintended escalation over Taiwan or other issues of potential conflict.” Besides Taiwan, pressing issues of mutual concern include tech competition and economic policy.

In his Feb. 6 op-ed, “ The inside story of how the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon ,” David Ignatius injected some sense into the “political fracas” triggered by the cross-country trek by the Chinese balloon.

Cancellation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled trip to Beijing was understandable but not without consequences. Among the top issues on America’s diplomatic agenda is persuading Chinese President Xi Jinping to slow China’s rapid, destabilizing nuclear expansion, which allows China to act more coercively toward its regional neighbors, including Taiwan. U.S. diplomats also want to begin a bilateral dialogue with China’s leaders on nuclear confidence- and security-building measures. Achieving this is all the more important because Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in updating the 2011 Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms.