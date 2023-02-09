In his Feb. 6 op-ed, “The inside story of how the U.S. shot down the Chinese balloon,” David Ignatius injected some sense into the “political fracas” triggered by the cross-country trek by the Chinese balloon.
Cancellation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s scheduled trip to Beijing was understandable but not without consequences. Among the top issues on America’s diplomatic agenda is persuading Chinese President Xi Jinping to slow China’s rapid, destabilizing nuclear expansion, which allows China to act more coercively toward its regional neighbors, including Taiwan. U.S. diplomats also want to begin a bilateral dialogue with China’s leaders on nuclear confidence- and security-building measures. Achieving this is all the more important because Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little interest in updating the 2011 Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms.
This treaty limits the number of strategic nuclear warheads that Russia and the United States are permitted to deploy and sets extensive protocols for monitoring and controlling such warheads in both countries. New START expires on Feb. 4, 2026, and cannot be renewed again without ratification by the U.S. Senate.
Given the diplomatic task ahead, there is no time to waste.
James Dandridge II, Washington
The writer is president of DACOR Inc./DACOR Bacon House Foundation.