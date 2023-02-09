None of the justifications for the suit hold any water. If anything, Coachella’s standing is enhanced when other events tie their identity to that of the more well-known event. The idea that there might be any “confusion” between the events is ludicrous on its face, as is the demand for proceeds from the sale of Moechella merchandise, which must be minuscule compared with that of Coachella. And “punitive damages”? From Moechella organizers who surely do not have the means to pay these or to fund legal representation?