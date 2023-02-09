The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Coachella’s lawsuit against Moechella seems frivolous

February 9, 2023 at 2:26 p.m. EST
People celebrate Juneteenth on June 19, 2020, during Moechella DC, a go-go fueled rally and march from Black Lives Plaza to 14th and U Streets in Northwest Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein for The Washington Post)

Regarding the Feb. 5 Metro article “Coachella sues ‘Moechella’ in trademark dispute”:

Let me understand this: Coachella, a festival that generates many millions of dollars annually and that features internationally famous acts, feels the need to sue a small, free go-go festival in D.C.?

None of the justifications for the suit hold any water. If anything, Coachella’s standing is enhanced when other events tie their identity to that of the more well-known event. The idea that there might be any “confusion” between the events is ludicrous on its face, as is the demand for proceeds from the sale of Moechella merchandise, which must be minuscule compared with that of Coachella. And “punitive damages”? From Moechella organizers who surely do not have the means to pay these or to fund legal representation?

Finally, citing damage to Coachella’s reputation because of the shooting at the 2022 festival, which, while certainly tragic, was hardly an occurrence that generated the kind of national news coverage that could do harm to Coachella’s “brand.”

This appears to be a much grander version of the effort to shut down the go-go music being played outside the Metro PCS store in Shaw. In each case, a wealthier and more powerful entity (a well-off apartment dweller or a massive music festival) is bullying an economically weaker player (a small store or a minor festival). Certainly, whatever benefits that might accrue to Coachella by obtaining an injunction against usage of the name “Moechella” would be negligible.

Effectively, I view this as a “nuisance” lawsuit that, hopefully, will be treated by the courts as such.

Daniel W. Keiper, Falls Church

