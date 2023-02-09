Regarding the Feb. 5 Metro article “Coachella sues ‘Moechella’ in trademark dispute”:
Finally, citing damage to Coachella’s reputation because of the shooting at the 2022 festival, which, while certainly tragic, was hardly an occurrence that generated the kind of national news coverage that could do harm to Coachella’s “brand.”
This appears to be a much grander version of the effort to shut down the go-go music being played outside the Metro PCS store in Shaw. In each case, a wealthier and more powerful entity (a well-off apartment dweller or a massive music festival) is bullying an economically weaker player (a small store or a minor festival). Certainly, whatever benefits that might accrue to Coachella by obtaining an injunction against usage of the name “Moechella” would be negligible.
Effectively, I view this as a “nuisance” lawsuit that, hopefully, will be treated by the courts as such.
Daniel W. Keiper, Falls Church