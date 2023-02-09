Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Part of the joy of English soccer is its sheer capitalistic, survival-of-the-fittest culture. The best team wins the league title and gets richer. The worst teams get relegated — kicked down to a lower tier where money is much harder to come by. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight There is no salary cap, no draft, no effort to level the playing field.

This week, though, England’s Premier League — one of the world’s richest and most watched sports organizations — announced a move that runs contrary to its popular no-holds-barred approach. It accused Manchester City, one of the wealthiest teams in soccer and one of the most successful in recent history — of breaching, for the best part of a decade, so-called Financial Fair Play rules. In essence, these rules state that a team should not spend more on players than it collects in revenue.

The team allegedly underreported what it has been paying players and coaching staff, and artificially inflated its revenue — charges that City’s owners refute.

They have in the past brushed off similar accusations from European authorities and the media. But if the team loses this time, sanctions could include financial penalties or, worse, the dreaded relegation.

Fans of rival teams are cheering. But fans of the game — and the league — should be concerned about what enforcing these rules would really achieve. It would protect the oligopoly at the top of football’s ladder, by limiting outsiders’ ability to spend their way to success. And in so doing, it would avoid the more foundational question of who should own English football teams. This is something governed by a “fit and proper persons” test, which, in its current form, lacks transparency and results in a lineup of owners that wouldn’t normally seem fit or proper to take over these historic and much-loved sports teams because of their ulterior motives for owning them.

A great deal of money — especially television money — has flooded into the Premier League in recent years, as audiences worldwide have been drawn to its animal spirits. No wonder Premier League teams have attracted as owners private equity billionaires, Russian oligarchs and sovereign wealth funds. In a sport where raw money-ball rules apply — the more a team spends on players, the more likely it is to succeed — these rich owners can propel a mid-ranking team into the upper echelons, securing trophies and television revenue. But this can result in much controversy.

For instance, as the owner of Chelsea Football Club, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bankrolled an unprecedented era of success, but he also came under scrutiny at the start of the Ukraine war when he was sanctioned for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Abramovich was eventually forced to sell up.

More heated debate occurred in late 2021, when the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, bought Newcastle United. Opponents accused the Saudis of sportswashing — using soccer to cleanse the country’s reputation for poor human rights. Supporters of the deal pointed out that Abu Dhabi already has a majority stake in the Manchester City club, while a Qatari fund owns France’s Paris Saint-Germain team (and Qatari investors are reportedly now planning to buy Manchester United). It’s way too late, some argued, to get nervous about bad actors owning top soccer clubs.

Perhaps most controversial of all, in April 2021, a group of teams whose owners included private equity barons and sovereign wealth funds — Manchester City among them — made an unsuccessful bid to form a breakaway European super league with a no-relegation, no-promotion model more familiar to U.S. audiences. The move would have, in one swoop, safeguarded these so-called elite clubs and eliminated what makes football exciting.

The Premier League’s accusation against Manchester City comes days ahead of proposals by the British government to change the way the country’s national sport is governed. One possible outcome would be an independent regulator for soccer that would have authority to decide on ownership of the country’s teams.

The Premier League’s new focus on City’s overspending will not head off any action by government, because it doesn’t address the question of team ownership. But this is the issue most in need of attention. A recent fan-led review of football governance commissioned by the British government described team owners as “custodians of a community asset.” It talked about owners with “integrity” running teams on a “sustainable” basis. Those are excellent ideals.

One option England’s league should consider is to emulate rules in Germany: There, though commercial buyers are allowed to invest in a club, the fans own 50 percent plus one vote, a measure that the league says “simultaneously protects against reckless owners and safeguards the democratic customs of German clubs.”

Another important move would be a genuine “fit and proper persons” test, applied consistently and effectively, to stop bad actors taking over clubs in the first place. Either of these would be a step in the right direction, to help ensure the survival of English football’s cut-and-thrust approach, without handing the keys to wealthy owners of dubious intent.

