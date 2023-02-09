Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The U.S. overdose crisis has reached such depths that most states are taking extraordinary measures to save lives — even if that means helping people suffering from addiction to consume drugs more safely. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Consider the nationwide movement to legalize fentanyl test kits, which allow people to check whether illicit drugs are contaminated with fentanyl, the dangerous synthetic opioid driving the surge in deaths. While these tools alone will not solve this epidemic, they have shown great potential to make drug use less dangerous — so much so that even Republicans are embracing them.

This represents an uncelebrated sea change in drug policy. Just a few years ago, such test kits were considered “paraphernalia” and therefore illegal in most states. Today, that’s true in only 15 states.

Republicans’ contribution to these efforts are most notable, given their resistance to such “harm reduction” policies. In the past year alone, GOP governors in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Ohio have moved to legalize test kits.

And it seems more is coming: Last month, Mississippi’s heavily Republican House of Representatives unanimously passed a bill to legalize test kits. Republicans in South Dakota are trying to do the same. Even Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced he supports the idea.

Some of this movement is born of necessity. Fentanyl killed roughly 70,000 Americans last year. Many of these people — including hundreds of teenagers — unknowingly took drugs contaminated with the powerful opioid. Policymakers seem desperate for anything that can stem the flow of body bags.

Tom Oliverson, a Republican state lawmaker in Texas, explained in an interview that this is why he introduced a bill to legalize test strips in his state. While it’s unclear how his party will react, he notes, “Everybody at this point kind of knows how dangerous and how deadly fentanyl is.”

Still, the test kits are not without detractors. Last year, Republicans in Kansas and Florida blocked similar measures with the argument that the kits “facilitate” drug use. Kansas state Sen. Kellie Warren, for instance, stated at the time that legalizing them would amount to “giving up” on addiction, adding, “Where’s the personal accountability in this policy?” (Asked for comment, Warren said she “continue[s] to have an open mind” about decriminalizing test kits, but argued that her state’s law enforcement “have not broadly voiced any support of efforts to legalize them.”)

Such critiques are often effective because they ring true. Yes, legalizing test kits is a tacit acknowledgment that people suffering from addiction will use drugs.

But what opponents of test kits often ignore is that addiction is a disease, not an issue of “accountability.” This fact underlies the movement to make drug use less harmful, which has proved effective at saving lives. This is why the United Nations has endorsed the approach.

Conservatives often counter that harm reduction isn’t effective because not all drug users are receptive to it. It’s true that a fraction of drug users do in fact want to consume potent drugs such as fentanyl, so test kits wouldn’t do them any good. But many others desperately wish to be free of their illness and are compelled by brain chemistry to keep using. Many are terrified of the drug supply and have no interest in consuming fentanyl. Test strips help lower their risk. That is a good thing.

Of course, test kits must complement, not replace, addiction treatment — especially daily medications such as methadone or buprenorphine. These are the gold standard for preventing withdrawal symptoms, but remain out of reach for most who need them. Many areas lack physicians licensed to dispense the drugs, so patients must endure long drives every day to access them. Others might not be able to afford the treatment or other behavioral therapies, especially in states where Medicaid hasn’t been expanded.

Until such treatments are more accessible, harm reduction measures such as test strips and naloxone, an opioid overdose antidote, are crucial to keeping people safe. That’s why it’s heartening to see so many Republicans embrace these tools.

Cynics could argue that legalizing fentanyl test strips is the “low-hanging fruit” of harm reduction and that Republicans should have supported it long ago. They have a point; for tens of thousands of Americans who died from overdoses in recent years, late is just as bad as never.

It’s also true that Republicans largely remain opposed to other harm reduction strategies such as needle exchange programs, which have shown to reduce needle-sharing and the spread of blood-borne diseases. Oliverson, for example, made clear he doesn’t support syringe services, claiming they “facilitate” drug use. (Again, the primary driver of drug use is addiction, not the accessibility of clean needles.)

But let’s take this victory for what it is. Millions of Americans are one poisoned dose away from death. Test strips can help release them from the claws of fentanyl.

