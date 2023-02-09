Ruth Marcus’s Feb. 7 op-ed, “ Ye olde Supreme Court? Your originalism is making America unsafe .,” described the danger the Supreme Court’s philosophy of originalism creates, especially in the extreme way it is being applied by conservative judges. She noted that it allows judges to pick and choose what historical examples to accept or reject to reach their desired outcome.

I think originalism creates an even more profound problem. It does not allow laws — in particular those that would restrict gun ownership or use — to improve. It seems to suggest that our Founding Fathers and the legislators of their time were wiser than we are or ever will be.