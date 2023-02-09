In his Feb. 3 op-ed, “ Welcome to the real American History Month ,” Eugene Robinson addressed the issue of Black History Month with the need for an American History Month, a true, unvarnished American history that would tell Black history and Native American histories as well.

A true American history would fill in the anemic spaces of deletions with the blood of a true past, an infusion of uncomfortable truths that might cause discomfort, shame and anger, yes, but this would be the beginning of a healing and reconciliation that is long overdue. Parents who care about their children often inflict some level of discomfort as a way of keeping the child from repeating behaviors that could lead them into deeper trouble. So, let’s get it over with: Acknowledge our full American history — the good, the bad and the ugly — so that healing can begin.