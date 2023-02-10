The main reason Biden is almost certain to be the Democrats’ 2024 nominee is that the party doesn’t have a clear way to choose a strong alternative candidate.
A recent Post-ABC News poll showed just 31 percent of Democratic voters want Biden to be the party’s presidential nominee in 2024, compared with 58 percent who don’t. That’s not an outlier. Numerous polls have shown the majority of Democratic voters would prefer someone else.
So, we have this weird disconnect: Democratic voters want a different candidate, but the party’s power brokers are firmly behind Biden and discouraging anyone from even considering a challenge to him. What gives?
The Vice President Harris quandary
Harris struggled in her 2020 presidential campaign. So many Democratic Party operatives and officials think she is not a good politician.
A separate, related issue is that both party officials and everyday Democratic voters think there is so much sexism in the country that they are doubtful any woman could be elected president, particularly a woman of color. I recently talked to a longtime Democratic strategist who told me that an ideal 2024 candidate would be Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, “If she were a man.”
And it’s not just that Democrats are skeptical about Harris winning the general election. They think she could win the Democratic primary, making her general election chances more relevant. She often leads polls of a Biden-less Democratic presidential field. People who have served as vice president, such as Biden in 2020, are usually very formidable candidates.
There are also complicated racial dynamics. We should not assume every Black Democratic voter would support Harris. But the first Black female vice president is far ahead among Black voters in surveys of the 2024 Democratic field that don’t include Biden. Black voters are about one-fifth of Democrats. And they could play an even more outsize role in 2024, because the party just made South Carolina — where about half of the Democrats are Black — the first state to vote in the nomination process.
So if Biden were to step aside, it would create two potential outcomes that Democratic operatives I talk to are leery of: a Harris nomination; or a non-Black candidate winning the primary even as a majority of Black voters backed Harris, leaving the Democrats heading into the general election with the party’s strongest constituency frustrated.
I don’t personally agree with this thinking. A woman can be elected president — 2016 was a weird election. I suspect the number of voters in America who would vote for Biden but not Harris over Donald Trump or another Trump-style Republican is close to zero, because the two parties are so different and presidential candidates increasingly just represent the party’s ideals. And it’s likely that Harris would be an improved candidate next time — after all, Biden was much better in 2020 compared with his previous runs.
Alternatively, perhaps Harris is so weak (or another rival so strong) that she would not win many voters (Black or otherwise) in the Democratic primary, so her defeat would not fracture the party.
Ultimately, it’s impossible to know how Harris would do in a primary or general election. But the Democratic Party is operating from a deep fear of a Harris nomination — driving it toward Biden.
The Secretary Pete Buttigieg quandary
A Democratic nomination fight that is won by a candidate beloved by White Democrats but not Black ones is easy to imagine because of the transportation secretary and former South Bend, Ind., mayor.
In 2020, Buttigieg did extremely well in overwhelmingly White Iowa and New Hampshire and terribly in South Carolina.
I am not suggesting that Black voters nationally hate Buttigieg. He lost in South Carolina to candidates (Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont) who were very popular with Black voters and more well-known.
But Democrats would like to avoid a racially polarized Buttigieg vs. Harris nomination fight in 2024, another factor pushing them to sticking with Biden.
The diversity of the Biden-skeptical voters
The voters who don’t want Biden to run for re-election are more likely to be White, younger than 45 and Democratic-leaning independents (as opposed to registered Democrats) than the party overall.
Beyond that, the group is fairly diverse — it’s White and non-White, old and young, moderate and liberal. The main concern of these voters, according to polls and my own interviews, is that the 80-year-old Biden is too old.
In this case, diversity is not a strength. It’s hard to see any single candidate easily consolidating the anti-Biden Democratic vote.
The challenge of elevating alternative candidates
If Democratic power brokers could go behind closed doors, choose presidential and vice presidential candidates without any input from voters, and nominate those two candidates without any primaries or debates, I doubt Biden would be on the ticket.
Party operatives would likely choose one woman and one man; a person of color and a White person; no one younger than 40 or older than 75; and at least one person who has recently won in a swing or red state.
So, two people from this general list: Govs. Andy Beshear (Ky.), Roy Cooper (N.C.) Tony Evers (Wis.) and Whitmer; Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.), Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Raphael G. Warnock (Ga.); former congresswoman Val Demings of Florida.
But there is no back room. In real life, Cooper and Evers are virtually unknown nationally. It’s hard to imagine any of the listed politicians defeating Buttigieg or Harris in a primary.
Democrats also worry that even if a strong alternative ticket emerged from the primary, the process would be harmful, subjecting the winning candidate to high-profile attacks.
This thinking is also flawed. The Democrats’ best recent electoral performance came in 2008, when a long, competitive series of primaries produced a tested, strong candidate (Barack Obama). If, say, Harris defeated Buttigieg, Brown and seven other rivals, that would be a show of formidable political skills.
But the Democrats I talk to prefer the safety of Biden 2024 to the unknown.
Put all of this together and you have a hard-to-believe scenario: an 80-year-old man who 52 percent of votes disapprove of and who barely won his first election against a deeply unpopular opponent (Trump) seems to have cleared the Democratic primary field, even though a clear majority of the party’s voters want another candidate.
Democratic officials can’t say in public, “Biden 2024 — What else can we really do?”
But that’s how they actually feel.