1 The Vice President Harris quandary

Harris struggled in her 2020 presidential campaign. So many Democratic Party operatives and officials think she is not a good politician.

Advertisement

A separate, related issue is that both party officials and everyday Democratic voters think there is so much sexism in the country that they are doubtful any woman could be elected president, particularly a woman of color. I recently talked to a longtime Democratic strategist who told me that an ideal 2024 candidate would be Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, “If she were a man.”

And it’s not just that Democrats are skeptical about Harris winning the general election. They think she could win the Democratic primary, making her general election chances more relevant. She often leads polls of a Biden-less Democratic presidential field. People who have served as vice president, such as Biden in 2020, are usually very formidable candidates.

Follow Perry Bacon Jr. 's opinions Follow

There are also complicated racial dynamics. We should not assume every Black Democratic voter would support Harris. But the first Black female vice president is far ahead among Black voters in surveys of the 2024 Democratic field that don’t include Biden. Black voters are about one-fifth of Democrats. And they could play an even more outsize role in 2024, because the party just made South Carolina — where about half of the Democrats are Black — the first state to vote in the nomination process.

So if Biden were to step aside, it would create two potential outcomes that Democratic operatives I talk to are leery of: a Harris nomination; or a non-Black candidate winning the primary even as a majority of Black voters backed Harris, leaving the Democrats heading into the general election with the party’s strongest constituency frustrated.

Advertisement

I don’t personally agree with this thinking. A woman can be elected president — 2016 was a weird election. I suspect the number of voters in America who would vote for Biden but not Harris over Donald Trump or another Trump-style Republican is close to zero, because the two parties are so different and presidential candidates increasingly just represent the party’s ideals. And it’s likely that Harris would be an improved candidate next time — after all, Biden was much better in 2020 compared with his previous runs.

Alternatively, perhaps Harris is so weak (or another rival so strong) that she would not win many voters (Black or otherwise) in the Democratic primary, so her defeat would not fracture the party.