Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) was absolutely correct in his Feb. 8 op-ed, “Stop the blame game and cut the debt,” to urge both political parties to get together and collaborate on a plan to reduce the annual deficit and the rapidly accumulating national debt, now $31 trillion. But in discussing the options, he failed to mention the most important and the most obvious opportunity for deficit reduction: tax enforcement to collect the $7 trillion in legally due but unpaid taxes that will occur over the next 10 years.