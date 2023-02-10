Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) was absolutely correct in his Feb. 8 op-ed, “Stop the blame game and cut the debt,” to urge both political parties to get together and collaborate on a plan to reduce the annual deficit and the rapidly accumulating national debt, now $31 trillion. But in discussing the options, he failed to mention the most important and the most obvious opportunity for deficit reduction: tax enforcement to collect the $7 trillion in legally due but unpaid taxes that will occur over the next 10 years.
Authoritative IRS studies have documented this high level of ongoing tax cheating. The Biden administration has secured added funding for the woefully underfunded IRS to begin to collect unpaid taxes, largely from upper-income taxpayers. This should be the first item on Mr. Manchin’s list of how to right the country’s fiscal imbalances.
Alexander Boyle, Chevy Chase