It did not take long for the 118th Congress to start abusing its power over the more than 700,000 people who call D.C. home. Members of Congress can do that because D.C. is a modern-day colony. Less than two months into this session, two disapproval resolutions of two D.C. laws passed by D.C.’s elected officials were scheduled for House votes. Again, U.S. citizens with no vote in Congress must sit and watch while months of careful consideration of local issues that concluded with the passage of these laws is totally disregarded by members of Congress who don’t live in D.C. and, most importantly, don’t answer to D.C. voters.