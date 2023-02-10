Gift Article Share

The last few newsletters have been a bit … heavy, no? Time to take a bit of an emotional (jail)break, Dallas Zoo style. Like a lot of y’all, I got wrapped up in the three-week saga of the Dallas Zoo animals, which unfolded just a few miles from where I live. If you haven’t heard: On Jan. 13, zoo workers discovered that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her enclosure, which had been compromised. (She was found nearby, on zoo grounds.) Ten days later, officials announced that an endangered vulture housed at the zoo had been intentionally wounded; it died of its injuries. Just a week after that, a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys vanished from their enclosure, which had also been damaged.

On Monday morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised. pic.twitter.com/NzBhIh7xS3 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 30, 2023

Last week, a 24-year-old man, Davion Irvin, was arrested, accused of releasing Nova and taking the tamarins. According to court documents, he has said he loved animals and would keep on stealing them if let out of jail. His bail has been set at $25,000.

Periodically, the public goes into a frenzy over “wild” animals loose in “our” world. Some of my favorites from the past decade: the llama and alpacas that made a break for it in California; Rusty, the red panda that escaped from the D.C. zoo in 2013 — he had us all on edge. (Sadly, Rusty died last year.)

Why are we so entranced by these cases? Zoos are basically living museums, with animals curated for human pleasure and education. And these animals are often rare, endangered, valuable: When they go missing, we’re drawn to the mystery of their fate the same way we are to the riddle of what has happened to stolen artwork or gems. Think “The Italian Job” or the Ocean’s movies or “The Thomas Crown Affair” — but with monkeys!

When it comes to animals, though, I think we feel it all more deeply. These are caged, defenseless creatures, left to the mercy of thieves and traffickers who are smart enough to get in — but certainly don’t have the animals’ welfare in mind. It’s sad and wrong.

But then, it could be argued that there’s something sad and wrong about zoos, too.

I keep thinking about an essay by Emma Harris, “Modern Zoos Are Not Worth the Moral Cost,” published in the New York Times in 2021. It’s worth a read. For centuries, Harris writes, humans have justified the existence of zoos for conservation, education and awareness. She takes on those arguments one by one.

Today, most people “don’t go to zoos to learn about the biodiversity crisis or how they can help,” she asserts. “They go to get out of the house, to get their children some fresh air, to see interesting animals. They go for the same reason people went to zoos in the 19th century: to be entertained.”

As for zoos’ claims about conservation and an intent to release animals back into the wild, the data doesn’t really back that up, Harris finds. Many zoos “have studbooks and genetic pedigrees and carefully breed their animals as if they might be called upon at any moment to release them, like Noah throwing open the doors to the ark, into a waiting wild habitat,” she writes. “But that day of release never quite seems to come.”

Indeed, most zoo animals either die in captivity or — especially in Europe — are “culled as ‘surplus.’” In other words: killed.

This is no excuse for people to go around jacking lions and tigers and bears. I’d never condone animal stealing or hoarding. And I know there are many hard-working, dedicated zoo professionals who love their animals and are devoted to caring for them as best as possible. But it’s not as if zoos are the greatest places for these creatures. As Harris writes, many animals in captivity show signs of mental and emotional distress. Which raises the question: Isn’t there a better way to learn from them, care for them and enjoy their company than keeping them in cages?

Artemis, my cat, whom I keep in my apartment at all times, for my own pleasure and amusement, is especially interested to know what you all think. (He thinks I’m a hypocrite.)

