Regarding Robin Givhan’s Feb. 9 The Critique column, “At speech, Greene’s big mouth and her big white, fur-rimmed coat”: Because heckling has become standard at the State of Union, I respectfully suggest one of two options: Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Congress could adopt a rule of conduct by which any heckler could be removed by the sergeant of arms for a first offense and removed from Congress if repeated.

A second option would be to have the president report to Congress via television, thereby heckling cannot occur. Of course, hecklers could submit their heckles via email or interview but not heckle directly at our duly elected president.

The State of the Union is not a sports event, and we are not a Third World country. Heckling our elected president should not be allowed. If a person doesn’t like that president, they should vote accordingly.

Betsy Fiore, Bethany Beach, Del.

Regarding Duncan Mavin’s Feb. 9 op-ed, “Joe Biden is a ‘liar’? Watch your language!”:

I was taught at Cambridge University that though one could not say something such as “Mr. so-and-so is a liar,” it was permissible to say, “the Right Honorable so-and-so is guilty of a ‘terminological inexactitude.’ ” Everyone understood what this meant.

Khalid Ikram, Potomac

