Regarding Anthony S. Fauci and Max Stier’s Feb. 8 Wednesday Opinion column, “The federal workforce is aging. It’s time for a new generation.”: It is no secret that the federal workforce is aging. With close to one-third of government employees eligible to retire in the next couple of years, agencies might be faced with a mass exodus of older employees. This, coupled with challenges in recruiting younger generations, exacerbates the human resource challenges that many agencies are already facing.

If agencies enhance their recruitment strategies, they argue, we can avoid the looming crisis by luring millennials and Generation Z recruits, who are increasingly making up a greater share of the workforce. Other data suggest that a more substantial overhaul of human resource strategies and processes is in order to overcome this challenge. Specifically, in 2022, the Partnership for Public Service released a report that showed the voluntary attrition rate for employees younger than 30 was 8.5 percent, a significantly higher rate when compared with the government-wide average of 6.1 percent. Moreover, the report said that employees with five years or less of tenure had an attrition rate of more than 7 percent. Overlay these two data points, and a concerning picture emerges. The time, effort and money needed to recruit a new employee are substantial, yet turnover costs the federal government even more. What’s the point of enhancing federal recruitment and targeting younger employees if you lose them before they reach their full potential?

Agencies must seriously start investing in processes and strategies to retain — and recruit — talented employees.

Michael P. Hassett, Laurel

Anthony S. Fauci and Max Stier lamented the aged federal workforce, but it is misleading to compare the age distribution of the federal ranks with that of the general population of workers. The Civil Service hires a disproportionate number of highly educated staff: medical doctors, lawyers, etc. Many of these employees enter the federal workforce at age 28 to 30 after completing the requirements for their advanced degrees. And having joined the workforce at age 30, they’ve got to work longer to afford a house, educate their children and save for retirement. They’re older than the control group they are compared with.

Interestingly, the one cohort that is underrepresented in federal service, relative to the general U.S. workforce — those older than 65 — likely results from the Civil Service Retirement System that encourages employees to separate before they accumulate 42 years of service, after which time the retirement benefit does not increase in value (and yet they are required to continue to pay into the system). That leaves the federal workforce with fewer experienced staff to mentor that new generation replacing them.

Jack Connerney, Annapolis

Anthony S. Fauci and Max Stier wrote, “Federal leaders should pay more attention to hiring young people.” They could have ended the sentence after “more.” Federal pay hasn’t kept up.

That’s not the only problem, but it is a problem. I started at the Environmental Protection Agency in 1976 as a GS-5 chemist at $8,925 per year. In today’s dollars, that’s about $46,500. The actual GS-5 pay now is about $32,000 (not adjusted for locality). A kid right of high school in my neighborhood can walk down the street to the local Target and get hired for that much. When you consider that housing costs in major metropolitan areas have greatly outpaced overall inflation, it makes the situation that much worse.

Jim Darr, Falls Church

