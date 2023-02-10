Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Thanks to Dana Milbank for pointing out in his Jan. 29 Sunday Opinion column, “House Republicans bring the bread and circuses,” senators’ overuse of Taylor Swift lyrics in the recent hearing on Ticketmaster. Meanwhile, Mr. Milbank himself, in describing House Republicans’ planned circuslike investigations and professed willingness to cause a default on U.S. debt, could profitably have quoted Ms. Swift’s line from “the last great american dynasty”: We “had a marvelous time ruining everything.”

Seth Heald, Rixeyville, Va.

Not a line. Not even a mob. It’s a thin blue gang.

Philip Kennicott’s addition to the public discussion of just the latest instance of runaway police rage and violence, “Watching the graphic violence in Memphis” [Style, Jan. 30], was (as is all of his work) clear, cogent and concise. His analysis of the dangers of the deeply flawed police culture throughout the United States was both nuanced and precise.

I took issue with only a single word in his piece. The last word: mob. Kennicott wrote: “On Jan. 7, 2023, there was no thin blue line in Memphis, just a small blue mob.” What I saw attacking the seat of our national government on Jan. 6, 2021, was a mob. What I saw in that video from Memphis was not the behavior of a mob; it was far more personal and intentional than any mob violence. On the contrary, what I saw on those videos was a classic case of gang violence, complete with gang colors, gang vocabulary and a post-rage, almost-nonchalant attitude toward the victim.

The hostility to meaningful police reform shown by police leadership and local, county, state and federal officials poses the single biggest threat to non-White communities in the United States. That is a sickness that must be exorcised from the corrupted police culture that has been growing larger and more violent every year. The Warren court’s restrictions on police conduct have been systematically dismantled by every conservative court that followed. Remove rules and accountability designed to curb police misconduct, and this is what you get.

Norman Michael Harman, Harpers Ferry, W.Va.

A lost education

Jill Filipovic, in “What will happen to America when the baby boomers are gone?,” her Jan. 29 Book World review of Philip Bump’s “The Aftermath: The Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America,” wrote that the baby boom generation created the concept of “generations.” The concept is credited to Karl Mannheim, a German sociologist, in 1927.

Gertrude Stein wrote about the lost generation — people who came of age in World War 1 — and it was later used by Stein’s friend and protege Ernest Hemingway in his famous 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”

John H. Zimmerman, Arlington

Food for thought

The Feb. 1 Food article “Lobby said to use food workers’ cash against them” was a deep dive into the battle being waged to eliminate tipped employment options across the country. Piaget Ventus and Sean Gallagher filed a lawsuit against the National Restaurant Association alleging fraud on the same day the New York Times printed the overtly anti-National Restaurant Association article cited in The Post’s article. And on that same day, Saru Jayaraman and her pro-union advocacy group, One Fair Wage, announced a food safety program to compete against the restaurant association’s ServSafe program.

The “fraud” was a $15 ServSafe class that Ventus took in 2015. But somehow, eight years later, two Hollywood actors file suit on the same day as the Times’s article and the One Fair Wage announcement? Did The Post get played by the advocates?

Geoffrey Tracy, Washington

The writer, the founder of Chef Geoff’s Restaurant Group, is a former chairman of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

Kudos for the in-depth and nuanced analysis of the ongoing debate over restaurant servers’ pay. Even more so than typical labor-management issues, this workplace imbroglio features complex and sometimes counterintuitive angles. This article deciphered them all. It should have been carried in the Business section rather than the weekly Food section.

George Dragnich, Arlington

The writer is a former assistant director general of the International Labor Organization.

That’s one cool photo

I stopped short when I saw the photo by Esmee Van Wijk that accompanied the Jan. 22 front-page article “A seal and a robot unveiled a potential climate disaster,” about an elephant seal and the state of the Denman Glacier in East Antarctica. The ice, though beautiful, evoked an eerie image of an elderly woman, head in repose, gazing at the water. Perhaps she’s mourning the current climate situation.

Victoria Borton, Arlington

Another way to punish Russia

Although the Jan. 29 editorial “How to keep the West solid for Ukraine” correctly stated that no mechanism exists to expel a country from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the organization can suspend a participating state. In fact, because of its aggression in the ethnic Yugoslav Wars, Yugoslavia (by then, Serbia and Montenegro) was suspended from 1992 to 2000 for gross and uncorrected violations of its OSCE commitments.

Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine merits the same action by the OSCE.

Mike Haltzel, Alexandria

The writer, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of Johns Hopkins University, led three U.S. delegations to Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe review conferences.

Stop writing ‘Islamist’

I was startled to encounter the word “Islamist” in the Jan. 30 news article “Blinken’s trip highlights U.S. balancing act in Middle East.” I am disappointed that The Post would allow its writers to use the word. Altering news reports from other sources would be problematic, and its use in direct quotes unavoidable, so the word must appear from time to time, but The Post should prohibit its use by its own writers.

Merriam-Webster defines Islamist as derivative of Islamism. Definition 2 is “advocating the reordering of government and society in accordance with laws prescribed by Islam.” These days, this is its primary use in news articles, and not the first definition, rarely used if ever today, “the faith, doctrine, or cause of Islam.”

This word is imprecise and is used universally to deprecate the person or group described. There is no parallel word describing people of other religions with similar goals. Many Americans espouse the goal of ordering American life according to Christian values, and they are never called Christianists. The current Israeli government includes many Israelis who want Jewish law to govern society, and they are never called Jewists. It is not necessary to continue with other examples, including Hinduists and even Buddhistists.

The Oxford English Dictionary cites the first print appearance of “Islamism” as 1747, but that is in the sense of Definition 1 in Merriam-Webster, the practice of Islam. Its use in the sense of Definition 2, as a political movement to order government and society by the laws of Islam, dates only to 1979. The recency of its redefinition should make any writer or editor suspicious of its purpose. The Post would do well to prohibit the use of “Islamist” by its writers in favor of an accurate description of what is actually meant, even if it takes more words.

Marc Hoffman, Silver Spring

At The Post, ageism and sexism are in Style

How did an editor not catch the glaring ageism and sexism in the portrayal in the Feb. 3 Style article “The man who lost to Santos” of Robert P. Zimmerman’s elder female supporters as those “retired women wearing chunky necklaces” with “crinkled hands”? One assumes that they have political views that would have been of interest to readers.

Naomi Nim, Silver Spring

Ruffled feathers

I must admit that the American Football Conference championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs was exciting, but I do not understand why the Philadelphia Eagles were not on the front page instead. The Eagles play in the National Football Conference, the same part of the National Football League as the Washington Commanders.

The Eagles, for those who don’t know, have the joint-best record in pro football; wear black, white and green; play in a city three hours by car from D.C. and are led by MVP candidate Jalen Hurts, who played “hurt” — as did the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 and deserved more than one line at the end of the caption of the Chiefs’ picture.

So, why was a picture of the red-shirted Chiefs team on the front page of the Jan. 30 edition? Let anyone covering the Super Bowl for The Post know that the team representing the NFC will be wearing green.

Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg

A capital offense

The front page of the Jan. 27 Sports section included three nice colorful photographs. And on Page D5, accompanying the article “Capitals’ ‘Weagle’ has landed,” was a black-and-white photograph of the new Capitals uniform, which needed bright colors more than all the words attempting to describe which colors are where.

Sue Borsuk, Glen Burnie

One for the history books

Robert Kagan’s Jan. 22 Opinions Essay, “The America trap: Why our enemies often underestimate us,” was probably the best essay I’ve ever read. It completely put World War II in perspective for me and explained the forces that moved events around the world and motivated Japan, Germany, Italy and the United States to engage in the conflict, which put the world in turmoil. I am not a history buff, and I know history only in bits and pieces. I am thankful to Kagan for putting it all together in such a clear, concise manner. Well done!

Claire Daniel, Trenton, Maine

One of a kind

I was grateful to Jules Rivera for her outstanding Jan. 29 “Mark Trail” comic. Snowflakes explained!

The strip was simple, artistic, informative. Any teacher or parent would be proud to use it. I took a photo of it and sent it to many people with children (and even some without).

Also, her byline is very modest. I had to search for it.

Chris Christoph, Columbia

Railroading readers

The Jan. 31 Metro article announcing the rebuilding of the Baltimore railroad tunnel, “At Baltimore tunnel, Biden touts infrastructure law,” was a feel-good story consisting mainly of anodyne or self-congratulatory quotes from officials and information on the poor shape the tunnel is in and the resulting problems. I’ve ridden the train through the tunnel countless times, and I can understand the need to rebuild.

As a former Baltimorean, I immediately wanted to know where the new tunnels would be built and what would be razed to make way for them. The piece provided no such information. I did a cursory web search for more information and found very little. Amtrak has a generalized map of the tunnels, but it is hard to read. Amtrak did provide information on neighborhood meetings in affected areas, and apparently those meetings have been held for several years.

The article should have been conceived with less rah-rah and more digging for news on what Baltimore may lose as it gains new tunnels (i.e., balance). I’d not be surprised if 40 or 50 years down the road, we’ll be reading Post articles on the tragedy foisted on Baltimore as culturally rich neighborhoods were destroyed in the cause of progress.

Brian Miller, Washington

The end of the KidsPost era

I have been disappointed as The Post reduced or discontinued sections and features of the paper I enjoy, but nothing dismayed me more than the elimination of KidsPost. It is shortsighted to not view children as readers and future customers.

Multiple generations of kids have learned about literature, geography, art, government, science, technology, sports and myriad other topics from KidsPost. I used KidsPost as well as Mini Page articles as high-interest and appropriate-readability resources during my teaching career. My own children read and participated in many KidsPost activities over the years. We entered the wrapping paper contest, submitted artwork for special sections, cut out and used the greeting card templates, made gifts, completed puzzles, and cooked recipes from KidsPost. Kids got a chance to see their class photo and interests featured in the paper. The KidsPost summer book club got kids reading. Countless children have experienced the thrill of seeing their picture in the paper for their birthday or the inclusion of their artwork as part of the weather report.

The Post should continue to provide the entry point for kids to become future newspaper readers by keeping KidsPost.

Kathleen Damonte, Rockville

When my 10-year-old son saw in the KidsPost birthday section his picture, which he was unaware I was submitting, his first reaction was, “But I don’t want to be famous!” Apparently, the boy thought KidsPost had quite the reach.

Every morning, I read The Post’s front page while my son worked through KidsPost. When he learned the only section he read was canceled, he was genuinely shocked and disappointed. I assume he will now hypnotize himself in front of the nearest screen during breakfast instead of asking questions about what he just read.

Charlie Juhl, North Bethesda

One of the best times of the day for our family is breakfast, when my husband, our three children (ages 9, 12 and 15) and I pass around our physical copy of The Post, fighting over who gets to read Style or Sports first and sharing with each other what we are reading. Each member of the family reads at least two sections of the paper every day, and some of us more than that.

All three of our children started their paper-reading habit with KidsPost — glad for the chance to have the news explained to them in ways they could understand, interested in seeing into classrooms around the area, grateful for the book recommendations and particularly appreciative of Fred Bowen’s weekly column on sports. I don’t know whether they would have started reading the paper without KidsPost to welcome them in.

I have been dismayed at many of the recent changes at The Post and many of the elements we are losing, but I have tried to understand that there are factors at play I don’t know about. The decision to do away with KidsPost makes me wonder about The Post’s interest in and commitment to developing the next generation of newspaper readers. My kids are already hooked on reading a paper delivered to our house every morning. Without KidsPost, I don’t know how The Post will nurture the young readers it needs for its future — and ours.

Rebecca Benner, Burke

