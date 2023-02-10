Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Newly inaugurated Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) is a man in a hurry. At age 44 he had already served as an Army captain in Afghanistan, worked as an investment banker, started several businesses, wrote multiple bestsellers, produced several documentaries and headed the Robin Hood foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting poverty. All before he ran for and won the top job in Annapolis, becoming the state’s first Black governor.

He has always had a “sense of urgency,” he told me in an interview. That might be attributable to his father’s death when Moore was just 3 years old. “No one is promised this many days or weeks or years,” he said. He keeps a clock on his desk that counts down the number of days left in his term. “If we don’t accomplished what we said we’d do, then shame on us,” he told me.

Moore’s energy and drive don’t mean that he is a gadfly or lacks attention span. His tenure at the Robin Hood foundation, for example, was impressive. “Under Moore’s leadership, the organization raised more than $650 million and launched several initiatives, including the Power Fund to increase support for nonprofits led by people of color,” the Baltimore Sun reported. In 2020, “Robin Hood raised over $230 million amid the coronavirus pandemic, which was the second-highest fundraising total for the history of the organization.” Robin Hood reshaped the grant process, set up covid-related programs totaling $65 million and dispensed more than $140 million in anti-poverty programs in New York City.

Advertisement

Before our interview, in a Q&A moderated by my colleague Jonathan Capehart at the Center for American Progress’s State and Local Leaders Summit, the new governor rattled off items he has already addressed in his proposed budget: using infrastructure money to fund a $5 million expansion of broadband, devoting millions of dollars to the Frederick Douglass railroad tunnel project in Baltimore, and proposing what he said was the single largest investment in public education of any governor in the history of the state of Maryland. Beyond listing the work, he can explain it in granular detail whether he is describing the teacher shortage or supporting his plan for universal prekindergarten. “Eighty percent of brain development happens in a child by the time that child is 5 years old,” he explained.

He can recite the commute time across Baltimore to justify reviving the east-west transportation system, the red line. People need to be able to get to their job if they are to move up. “We have areas of our society and our community where frankly the idea of economic mobility just feels like a very bad joke,” Moore said. His nimble intellect allows him to jump from a pitch to relocate the FBI headquarters in Prince George’s County to the arguments for grounding the right to abortion in the state constitution.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

New to government, he is eager to learn the turf. Moore has a daily breakfast with lawmakers, and has traveled throughout the state, including rural areas where it seems like there isn’t a Democrat “within miles of where I was standing.”

Advertisement

I asked him if he worried about the adjustment to government. “None of these issues are new,” he answered confidently. He has warned people to expect a “different pace” than they might be used to. He likes to say that he is “bold but not reckless.” And when presented with a knotty problem such as police reform, he takes his time thinking it through. “Whose job is it to fix it?” he mused, noting the many overlapping law enforcement jurisdictions. “But we can’t absolve ourselves,” he added, simply because it is complicated.

Moore is sure of one thing: police reform cannot be something done to police. It must be done with them. “You need active involvement, and they want to be part of the conversation.”

To that end, Moore attended a public safety summit in Baltimore, where he met an array of local government and police officials. He seemed to make a good impression with his holistic approach to crime and policing, which includes ideas for getting guns off the street and offering more programs for disadvantaged youth.

But politics and bureaucracy often combine to stretch the distance between plans and results. At some point, Moore’s energy might run up against these realities. The list of things he is excited to do with the “stroke of a pen” might be shorter than he imagines.

Advertisement

Moore’s inauguration was historic in many respects. He took his oath on two Bibles: his grandfather’s and another that once belonged to Frederick Douglass, the great abolitionist. A few days before the ceremony, Moore went to the Annapolis city dock, where the capital’s role as a port of enslavement is marked by a memorial to an enslaved teenager, Kunta Kinte, and the writer, Alex Haley, who told his story in the epic “Roots: The Saga of an American Family.” The journey of Moore’s own ancestors is not lost on him.

One of Moore’s favorite phrases is “leave no one behind” on the unfished journey to a better society. He generally has the most vulnerable of his constituents in mind. But as governor, the hard-charger must make sure he leaves no part of civil society — legislature, bureaucrats, voters and private-sector leaders — in the dust.

Pacing himself might be his biggest challenge.

GiftOutline Gift Article