The Feb. 6 news article “ Koch network to back Trump alternative in 2024 ” quoted a memo as saying, “Lots of people are frustrated. But very few people are in a position to do something about it. [Americans for Prosperity] is. Now is the time to rise to the occasion.” As the Donald Trump tsunami winds down and election deniers are swept aside, the people slowly realize these election deniers wield the shovel that digs the grave of democracy. Hooray for the people! Now, however, we’re faced with new waves of cash from billionaire donors stepping into the fray. Are we simply trading one ill wind for another as our political choices are being made by those with the most money?

The 2022 midterms likely cost a whopping $8.9 billion of campaign money (a record), and the 2024 elections are sure to outpace those numbers. But are the people getting a voice in the political arena? With political expenditures measured in billions, we think it unlikely. How did we get here? There have been several steps and missteps, but legal decisions have stripped the states and federal government of any ability to rein in campaign finance. The tool we have to change this trend is a constitutional amendment that gives rights back to the states and federal government to rein in ever-rising costs to play in the political arena, with the result being we get a political system beholden to the heavy hitters and not listening to the people.