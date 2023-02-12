Regarding the Feb. 5 Metro article “To spur revival, D.C. ponders taking downtown to greater heights”:
How can we solve the problems of a barren downtown, crime, homelessness and the lack of affordable housing and services? It’s hard to ignore all those empty buildings sitting right there. Of course, it’s expensive to retrofit or rebuild, but it has to be done. And if that means adding a few stories above the current height limit to make a project feasible, it’s worth it to make our city more vibrant. I don’t think we’ll go skyscraper overnight, if ever. And if we do build higher, let’s require solar panels or a green roof up there.
Adriana Cordero, Washington