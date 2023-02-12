Why build up when we have so many empty buildings? That was my first thought. Why can’t we use all those empty buildings by turning them into living spaces, affordable and otherwise? It seems so obvious. But after speaking with some friends in the building business about this article, I learned that the amount of infrastructure conversions needed to make them into livable spaces would be cost prohibitive .

How can we solve the problems of a barren downtown, crime, homelessness and the lack of affordable housing and services? It’s hard to ignore all those empty buildings sitting right there. Of course, it’s expensive to retrofit or rebuild, but it has to be done. And if that means adding a few stories above the current height limit to make a project feasible, it’s worth it to make our city more vibrant. I don’t think we’ll go skyscraper overnight, if ever. And if we do build higher, let’s require solar panels or a green roof up there.