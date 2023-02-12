After 30 years, 50 Helen Hayes nominations and seven awards, the only equity theater in residence at a community college in the country is closing.
The arts are fundamental to Jim Rouse’s concept 50 years ago of community and Columbia. We are grateful to Howard Community College for supporting the theater for the past three decades. But Rep Stage is a pillar of Howard County and the region.
Regional theater is straining. Single Carrot Theatre is closing after 15 years. Last May, Olney Theatre revealed that it was on the edge. The Maryland General Assembly stepped up for Olney, but we need a longer-term, regional solution to keep theater strong. Rep Stage has brought thousands of people to the Howard Community College campus. Rep Stage has introduced hundreds of students to professional productions, many for the first time, working directly with theater professionals. Some have made theater their profession.
We cannot lose Rep Stage.
Mary E. Toth, Baltimore
The writer is a former executive director of the Howard County Arts Council and former president of Maryland Citizens for the Arts.