Opinion Howard County’s Rep Stage is too important to lose

February 12, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EST
After 30 years, 50 Helen Hayes nominations and seven awards, the only equity theater in residence at a community college in the country is closing.

We cannot lose Rep Stage.

The theater told stories of us as we are now and stories of those who came before. It presented the stories of diverse cultures, of different races, from different times. And audiences left knowing something of those cultures and understanding — perhaps for the first time — that those stories are their own stories. We learn that we are more alike than different.

The arts are fundamental to Jim Rouse’s concept 50 years ago of community and Columbia. We are grateful to Howard Community College for supporting the theater for the past three decades. But Rep Stage is a pillar of Howard County and the region.

Regional theater is straining. Single Carrot Theatre is closing after 15 years. Last May, Olney Theatre revealed that it was on the edge. The Maryland General Assembly stepped up for Olney, but we need a longer-term, regional solution to keep theater strong. Rep Stage has brought thousands of people to the Howard Community College campus. Rep Stage has introduced hundreds of students to professional productions, many for the first time, working directly with theater professionals. Some have made theater their profession.

Mary E. Toth, Baltimore

The writer is a former executive director of the Howard County Arts Council and former president of Maryland Citizens for the Arts.

