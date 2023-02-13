Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Feb. 8 front-page article “Chinese spy effort is vast, U.S. says” was the exposure of an inconvenient truth. For decades, China’s intelligence services have been stealing U.S. technology and intellectual property on a scale that, if translated only to dollars, would be the greatest transfer of wealth in history.

A House select committee issued a report in 1999 that said China had stolen secrets of our nuclear weapons from four secure national labs and other sources, which, in effect, put Chinese nuclear weapons on a technical par with the United States. It explained that these thefts were not isolated incidents, but rather, the results of decades of intelligence operations against U.S. weapons laboratories conducted by China’s national intelligence agency. The report concluded by saying that this illegal activity likely persisted despite new security measures implemented as a result of the thefts.

Well, almost 25 years later we know that China’s spying not only persisted but grew massively. For purposes of intelligence activities, there is no private sector or personal privacy in China. Many students, perhaps most, are in position to share what they learn and, as we know, many are instructed to steal our research. The amount paid by the almost 300,000 Chinese students who attend public and private colleges is more than $10 billion per year, the loss of which would be catastrophic.

U.S. businesses and universities have a codependent relationship with China that should be addressed but probably won’t. Money talks.

Peter F. Schaefer, Washington

Max Boot’s Feb. 7 Tuesday Opinion column, “The frenzy over China’s spy balloon is dangerous,” was a perfect depiction of reality: i.e., that the spy balloon itself presented no danger per se, but the real danger came from the “frenzy” that unscrupulous demagogues created and exploited for their perceived political advantage. For me, with my nine years of wartime experience in Vietnam, perpetrated by the United States, not Vietnam, it seems that the right wing of the GOP is desperate to cover up the reality that President Biden’s handling of the “spy balloon” was perfect. The United States shot it down over our territorial waters, so our Navy retrieved the pieces for reverse engineering.

Andre Sauvageot, Reston

