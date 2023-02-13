Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ruth Marcus’s Feb. 9 op-ed, “A Trump prosecutor was wrong to litigate-and-tell,” failed to note several important factors that suggest that Mark Pomerantz violated no legal or ethical standards in publishing his book. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Though I have not yet read the book, I have known and respected Mr. Pomerantz since we worked together when I was U.S. attorney and promoted him to be chief appellate attorney.

The extensive public record documenting former president Donald Trump’s alleged substantial criminal conduct suggests that the book, as reported, does not set forth any facts not currently in the public domain. The New York state attorney general filed a civil complaint detailing instances in which Mr. Trump repeatedly submitted fraudulent loan applications that vastly overstated the value of his assets. The Manhattan district attorney indicted and convicted the Trump Organization for extensive criminal tax fraud. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York exposed Mr. Trump’s alleged criminal conduct relating to the payment of hush money, extensively detailed in the prosecution of Michael Cohen. The House Jan. 6 committee held multiple public hearings and issued a report that detailed his alleged transgressions.

It is hard to believe that any potential juror in a future prosecution of Mr. Trump would be disqualified simply for having heard of or read Mr. Pomerantz’s book.

Thus, it seems that the only remaining criticism is of Mr. Pomerantz’s description of his internal dispute with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. However, Mr. Pomerantz’s resignation in protest of Mr. Bragg’s decision not to prosecute Mr. Trump has been documented in the media.

No one would dispute the assertion that Mr. Trump deserves fair treatment. So does Mr. Pomerantz.

John S. Martin, Fort Myers, Fla.

The writer was U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1980 to 1983.

