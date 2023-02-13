Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former vice president Mike Pence last month turned over a small batch of classified documents discovered at his home. After President Biden’s decision to permit federal authorities to search at his home for classified documents, Pence allowed FBI agents to search his home on Friday. And, as occurred at the Biden home, another classified document turned up at Pence’s residence.

“That Biden and Pence have consented to searches while [defeated former president Donald] Trump has not could become a meaningful difference in why neither will be charged but Trump will be,” former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann tells me. “It underscores not just Trump’s lack of cooperation but his active obstruction, which is a weighty factor in the discretionary decision whether to charge.”

But it may get worse for Trump. A CNN report raises additional, troubling new facts concerning even more classified documents found scattered about Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, documents only turned over in the past month or so: His lawyers, CNN reported, provided prosecutors “a multi-page document with classified markings and a laptop belonging to an aide.” In addition to an empty folder marked “Classified Evening Briefing,” the materials included a thumb drive, which could in theory allow the material to be widely disseminated. This startling discovery underscores Trump’s utter disregard for keeping classified materials in secured locations.

CNN explains that a political operative working for a PAC “had previously copied those same pages onto a thumb drive and laptop, not realizing they were classified.” This raises new questions: How — and why — does one copy documents marked classified onto a thumb drive and laptop without knowing they are classified? What was Trump doing with the documents originally? Who else saw them? And, once again, why these were turned over only now?

The new developments leave Pence and Biden, for now, on safer legal ground and Trump in some peril.

The discovery of an additional document at Pence’s house does not necessarily weaken his legal position. It simply confirms that no one does as thorough a search as the FBI. (Interestingly, discovery of more documents after an initial search at Pence’s home resulted in nothing like the media ruckus that erupted when a similar consensual search turned up more Biden documents.)

There is some evidence that the relationship between Pence’s team and the Justice Department may have soured a bit. “Mr. Pence’s advisers were incensed by the disclosure of a pending search last week and blamed the department for leaking details to pressure them,” the New York Times reports. The Biden team might relate to that: It, too, was stung by a government leak that a preliminary investigation was underway.

We don’t know whether Pence’s aides were trying to delay an FBI search or merely hoping to impose some restrictions on it, prompting someone in the Justice Department to then go to the media. In any case, the search was completed and, barring new disclosures of alleged illegal activity, the matter should not result in prosecution. (In what is likely a separate matter, Pence has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury examining the events before and during Jan. 6, 2021, a move Trump is expected to challenge on grounds of executive privilege.)

Improper handling and retention of classified material (even if inadvertent) is a serious matter. However, Biden now has company in the “sloppy but not criminal” category. A decision to decline to prosecute Biden and Pence would convey to the public that similar cases get handled similarly no matter the political affiliation of the person being investigated.

As for Trump, he suffers in comparison with the other two high-level figures who demonstrated, at least by contrast, better judgment about how to handle classified documents. They didn’t personally go through boxes to retain classified documents, claiming they were their personal property. They did not suggest they could telepathically declassify documents or ignore a subpoena. There is no evidence that they moved documents around or let an aide copy the documents — much less put them on a laptop and a thumb drive. Trump’s conduct seems flagrant compared to that of Pence or Biden.

And now, another Trump lawyer, M. Evan Corcoran, has appeared before a grand jury. Since it was Corcoran who assured the Justice Department that all documents had been returned, he may be a critical witness for prosecutors seeking to determine if Trump willfully obstructed the federal inquiry.

The differences between Biden and Pence, on one hand, and Trump, on the other, should be obvious. Two men have cooperated and can rest easy; Trump, however, has reason to still fear an indictment based on alleged obstruction of a federal investigation into what appear to be wrongfully and perhaps willfully retained classified documents.

