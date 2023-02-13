Opinion (Agnès Ricart for The Washington Post)

Tess Wilkinson-Ryan is a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania and the author of "Fool Proof: How Fear of Playing the Sucker Shapes Our Selves and the Social Order — and What We Can Do About It," from which this essay is adapted.

Most people really (really, really) don't want to feel like suckers. But Valentine's Day is different. More so even than April 1, Feb. 14 is for suckers.

Love reveals the fool’s game right from the start: Seduction is itself a kind of gentle scam. Is it okay to post a flattering picture on your Tinder profile? To present your best self early in a relationship? How can you tell if she loves you or just wants to live at Pemberley? The negotiation of intimacy is harrowing in part because of that constant vigilance for the con, even as we seek the rich, urgent rewards of human connection.

In my day job, I teach and write about contracts. Contract law wants people to do business with each other, and it wants them to know what they’re getting into. Periodically, there are movements in family law to make domestic partnerships of all kinds more explicitly transactional, taking the idea of the “marriage contract” both literally and seriously. We agree that Partner A will work and that Partner B will stay home until the children are all over 5, and the division of financial responsibility will be as follows, etc., etc.

People like the notion of being able to nail down what exactly the marital deal is. But long-term intimate relationships don’t lend themselves easily to terms and conditions. A marriage is a thicket of promises and breaches too nuanced for even the finest of fine print. There are liabilities the law can’t do anything about.

And yet, people still get married, or move in together, or say I love you. They give each other keys and passwords and joint checking accounts. Nobody wants to be a sucker in love, but they know risk is endemic to the enterprise — and the enterprise is existential. In love, they’ll let uncertainty lie, admit and even forgive betrayals, and reckon candidly with the bounds of their own vulnerabilities.

I think there’s a lesson here for other parts of our lives. In my life as a mother, as a teacher, as a friend, there are times when I’m inclined to skepticism and catch myself. Being vigilant for scams and betrayals is easy; it feels wired in. But it doesn’t feel good.

Carl Rogers, the 20th-century pioneer of psychotherapy, famously described his approach to patients as “a gullible caring” — one that accepts clients “as they say they are.” Sometimes, the deeper goal is to meet someone on their own terms, to believe their version of the world.

As a principle, “gullible caring” is similar to being a “fool for love” — a reframing that makes a source of shame into a claim to moral agency.

In any case, since it’s nearly Valentine’s Day, put me down for another link on the chain of fools. Twenty years ago, I was having dinner at my friend’s apartment, and one of her classmates dropped by — someone she knew from college who was working nearby as a busboy. He showed up at our next dinner, too, this time at my apartment, and wrote his number on the whiteboard by the phone. We moved to Philadelphia, married, had two kids, got a dog. So far, so good.

But I remember navigating the first months of our relationship, that singular combination of besotted and suspicious. Every once in a while, while I was otherwise preoccupied with falling in love, I would try to negotiate the precise terms of our affection. A few times I tried to make him articulate whether he was interested in me or in the things I had to offer. To his credit, he found this truly inane. (What I had to offer: two part-time jobs; a refrigerator full of leftovers; my little sister’s station wagon on long-term loan.)

A deadpan philosophy major, he pointed out that I was asking an essentially circular metaphysical question about the difference between being loved and being used. How would we distinguish the two, and to what end? Jane Austen and Karl Marx could have told me: I was my sister’s Subaru, and it was me.

Uncertainty is embedded in all kinds of transactions, of course; it’s just buried under more layers of social protection and ritual. There’s a paradoxical wisdom in being a fool for love, in the open reckoning with vulnerability.

So, when I say the following, note that I do so with utter affection: Happy Valentine’s Day, suckers.

