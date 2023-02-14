It was disheartening to read the Feb. 8 news article “As glaciers melt, flood risks emerge around the world,” demonstrating a dire need for scientists and government to collaborate with local communities to uphold environmental connection to the land. Though pushing for both restorative and actionable solutions to reduce ecosystem damage is a significant step in saving lives, it is equally important that these ideas are agreed upon by the individuals who live in these flood zones.
Government and scientists must form partnerships with native, local and Indigenous communities as a path toward equitable solutions to mitigate flood risk. The inclusion of diverse, local perspectives allows for the integrity of the land to stay intact through understanding how policy implementation can affect health, cultural and spiritual connections to those who live off the sustenance of the environment around them.
With rising global temperatures increasing glacier flood rates worldwide, it is clear that the Westernized industrial mind-set has contributed vastly to the issue. To build back the trust of affected communities and understand the delicacy of the world’s ecosystems, there is a crucial need to include diverse perspectives in flood-management conversations.
Diego Tovar, Washington