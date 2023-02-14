Start with cuts

Most stakeholders along the river agree that drastic cuts in water use are urgently needed. But states have struggled to reach a consensus on the terms of these reductions. Under the conditions of a century-old compact, states in the river’s Upper Basin agreed to preserve a certain amount of water each year for states downstream. These allocations were based on optimistic estimates for the river’s flow — ones that have long since proved unrealistic. Even under more recent guidelines, there simply is not enough water in the system to distribute at agreed-upon levels.

At the end of January, a federal deadline to get all seven states to come to a voluntary agreement on reductions passed without a deal. Six states — Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming — submitted a joint proposal with potential cuts, particularly to California’s share.

California — which holds senior water rights to the river and is its largest user — submitted its own proposal, which spread cuts out more among the states and kicked in later than the six-state plan. If further reductions were needed, they would be allocated based on the priority system, preserving the flow to California’s agricultural districts over urban centers in central Arizona.

This puts the federal government in a difficult position. The Interior Department is right to prioritize a voluntary agreement, which would improve the chances of buy-in and factor in local needs. But if negotiations fail to yield an effective model, the department should prepare to step in.

