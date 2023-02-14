Though Lee Hockstader might believe that Russian soldiers fought for lofty goals in World War II, as he wrote in his Feb. 9 op-ed, “Europe has a monuments problem of its own,” millions of people in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and other parts of Europe know otherwise. These soldiers pillaged, plundered, raped and forcefully occupied thousands upon thousands of homes, churches, schools and businesses. The monuments Joseph Stalin and his Soviet compatriots erected saluted Red Army soldiers who committed genocide. As a result, the people of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia lived in terror for 50 years.