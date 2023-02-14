Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jared Kushner’s dealings with the Saudi kingdom are creating a highly dubious situation. As The Post reports, just after his father-in-law’s presidency ended, Kushner entered into a lucrative business arrangement that ultimately involved the Saudi crown prince. Ethics experts note that this potentially conflicted relationship appears to be continuing while Donald Trump runs for president again.

This situation cries out for congressional scrutiny, and Senate Democrats are trying to provide it. But they’re facing an unexpected obstacle: The Biden administration, they say, has been resistant to provide them with the documents they need to carry out that investigation.

That opacity has been “unacceptable,” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) told me in an emailed statement. Wyden faced years of stonewalling while examining the Trump administration and Kushner’s dealings with the Saudis, but now that he’s Finance Committee chair and Joe Biden is president, he says things haven’t gotten much better.

“The cooperation we’re getting from this administration has been only a slight improvement over the last,” Wyden said.

Thanks to The Post’s Michael Kranish, we now know that the day after leaving as White House senior adviser, Kushner created a company that became a private equity fund with $2 billion from a sovereign wealth fund chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Meanwhile, in private life, Trump initiated new business dealings with the Saudis, including tournaments at his golf courses for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. As Kranish reports, these “substantial” Saudi investments in enterprises benefiting Trump and Kushner came after they “cultivated close ties with Mohammed while Trump was in office.”

That cultivation included Trump siding with Mohammed in numerous international disputes and backing the crown prince against the CIA’s conclusion that he ordered the killing of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Kranish reports that a big question remains unanswered: whether Kushner “talked to Mohammed during the administration about doing business with him afterward.”

It’s entirely possible that Kushner didn’t do that. But this is one thing among many that Wyden wants to find out.

“The outstanding question is the extent to which Kushner and other officials were using the levers of power within the White House and the administration for their own personal gain,” Wyden said.

Yet several Biden administration departments and agencies have been reluctant to supply emails, meeting notes, calendar items and other things that might illuminate that question, Senate Democratic aides familiar with the situation tell me. These include the Treasury and State departments, and the Defense Department, the aides say.

To be fair, the aides note, the administration hasn’t said no to supplying the items, which are the subject of ongoing talks. And part of the delay might be that Senate Democrats are taking over the investigation from the House Oversight Committee now that Republicans control the lower chamber.

But there is frustration among Senate Democrats about the state of these talks. As Wyden’s statement put it, to get a “better view” of what Kushner and others might have been “saying and doing” with the Saudis at the end of the Trump presidency, Democrats “expect” the Biden administration “to help us get to the bottom of it.”

The aides also tell me they’ve received strong indications that administration officials are worried about the disconnect between cooperating with the probe of Kushner’s Saudi-related activities and resisting myriad House GOP investigations.

An administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity about the sensitive investigations rejected the criticism. “With both the House and the Senate, the administration is working in good faith to accommodate legitimate congressional requests,” the official said, “taking into account proper constitutional guardrails and separation-of-powers interests.”

Still, this conflict creates the possibility of a deeply perverse outcome.

After winning an additional seat in 2022, Senate Democrats can use their newfound subpoena power to mount investigations that are genuinely predicated and in the public interest. This could create an essential contrast with House GOP probes that are already shaping up as exercises in empty theatrics and bad faith.

“We feel strongly that it’s important for Senate Democrats to show what real oversight and investigations look like,” Wyden said, especially at a time when House GOP probes look “more like television programming.”

Senate investigations could include not just examining known facts about the previous administration’s Saudi dealings, but also probes of former attorney general William P. Barr’s use of the Justice Department to discredit revelations about 2016 Russian electoral interference. They could include investigations into tax dodging by wealthy individuals and pharmaceutical companies, Wyden says.

This is a complicated situation. The Biden administration is inevitably going to struggle to strike the right balance between the oversight demands coming at the administration from both parties.

But if one result of the circus otherwise known as House GOP “oversight” is less transparency into legitimate and unanswered questions about Trump administration’s dealings with the Saudis — particularly with Trump running again — that outcome would be wholly unacceptable.

