The Feb. 9 editorial “Long covid continues to haunt millions of people” underscored the prevalence and extent of the ongoing problems related to covid-19 infection and identified the potential effect that covid symptoms might contribute to memory impairment, “brain fog,” chronic fatigue and other neurological symptoms.
In a recently published series from George Washington University Neurology Cognitive Disorders Clinic, 24 post-covid-infected patients with mild respiratory symptoms, age 60 or younger and who were experiencing long-term memory impairment, brain fog or other neurological symptoms were studied using advanced MRI techniques. These measured in three dimensions the volumes of key brain structures important for memory function. Results were compared with a normative database drawn from age- and sex-matched healthy controls. The findings documented a statistically significant loss of volume limited to cortical gray matter whose depletion could be the source of patient’s impairment.
There is a critical need for follow-up research by the government and health-supporting philanthropic organizations. This could involve larger investigations of the consequences of covid infection and determine the extent to which recovery of neurological function and restoration of depleted volumes is possible. Moreover, serial studies could assist in identifying potential neuroprotective therapies to mitigate the adverse effects of this devastating infection and limit its serious long-term personal and economic consequences.
Ted L. Rothstein, Washington
The writer is a professor of neurology at George Washington University.