Regarding the Feb. 3 news article “USDA announces rigorous new school nutrition standards”: As a registered dietitian nutritionist — and mom of three school-age kids — I welcome the proposed rule from the Agriculture Department to update school meal nutrition standards. I just wish it went a little further and moved a little faster.

By law, school meal nutrition standards must match the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. USDA’s proposal — which includes new limits on added sugars and more stringent limits on sodium, among other measures — brings us closer to meeting that directive.

But there are good reasons to go further. A new study from my organization, Healthy Eating Research, finds that full alignment between school meal nutrition standards and the dietary guidelines would have many benefits for kids and schools: more nutritious meals, increased participation in school meal programs and greater chances of academic success. Taking steps such as implementing the added sugars standards more quickly and eliminating flavored milk would help accomplish that goal.

The proposed rule also outlines a gradual approach to implementation. Some schools might need the extra time. But additional funding and resources from policymakers could help schools move more quickly. Under USDA’s timeline, a child in second grade today will be in middle school when the added sugars standard is implemented across the meal plan and in high school when the final sodium thresholds are instituted. That’s a long time to wait.

USDA’s proposal represents important progress. Here’s hoping the eventual final rule realizes its — and our kids’ — full potential.

Megan Lott, Durham, N.C.

The writer is deputy director of Healthy Eating Research.

