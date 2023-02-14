Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We have had quite a week for things in the sky! It's enough to make you panic every time you look up: What is friend? What is foe? Well, now you can relax. I have assembled this guide for whether to shoot at an unidentified flying object:

Big, round, bright; emits some sort of radiation; when you stare at it too long you go, "Ow!": This is the sun. It is not in your airspace. Do not shoot at it.

Small, gray, quick; swoops nearer and farther; goes “scraw”; interested in french fries: This is a seagull.

Big, round; looks like a small moon; has sort of a dent on one side; shoots a laser from the dent: This is the Death Star. Shoot at it! Aim for the small exhaust port right below the main port!

Looks like normal-size Garfield the cat from very far away, and then when it gets closer, looks like Garfield the cat but much too large: This is the Garfield the cat float from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Big, round, bright, shiny (nighttime), Neil Armstrong’s footprints: This is the moon.

Big, round, bright, shiny (nighttime), Michael Collins’s footprints: This is an IMPOSTOR MOON! Shoot!

Mysterious cigar-shaped object (small): possibly a cigar?

Mysterious cigar-shaped object (large): probably not a cigar. Shoot?

Cigar-shaped object with wings that says “Southwest” on the side: This is a plane or a bat that has gotten a regrettable tattoo. Do not shoot; it has had a rough week, regardless.

Small red dot that grows farther and farther: This is a solitary loose balloon. Do not shoot; it is important to cinema.

Small red dot that grows closer and closer: This is Santa. Do not shoot; it is important to capitalism.

Silent, immense, with flapping wings; pauses to emit a stream of fire: This is a dragon. They are endangered, but not worth preserving at the cost of your own life! Shoot!

Four British children in nightshirts, one clutching a teddy bear: Do not shoot. Although their ringleader, Peter Pan, is a wanted fugitive of indeterminate age who has fallen afoul of our airspace before, the Darling children are hostages and should not be targeted.

Bird? Plane? No, I must say, although it has birdlike and planelike characteristics, it is a different, third thing: Superman.

Low-flying object with buzzing wings: drone.

Low-flying object with buzzing wings, on fire and emitting pink smoke: drone that took part in a gender reveal that has gone horribly wrong; shoot on sight.

Low-flying object with buzzing wings and proboscis, emitting high-pitched whine: This is the mosquito I have been trying to kill for months. PLEASE shoot.

Quadrilateral on string with Benjamin Franklin’s keys attached: This is a kite. Do not shoot.

String on quadrilateral with 2023 pendant attached: This is a graduation cap. Do not shoot.

Purple-and-red dot rising into sky making speech about “mutant rights”: This is Magneto. Engage at your own peril.

Cluster of colorful dots floating higher and higher, emitting grumpy noises: This is the house from “Up.” Do not engage; you will be shown a 10-minute video that will reduce you to a quivering, sobbing wreckage of your former self.

Plump, happy object that hovers in air for a single, laughing moment, then returns to Earth: This is a baby someone is tossing up into the air. Do not engage.

Hovering orb with many flashing lights that emits a glowing beam and starts pulling a cow up into its central portal: probably nothing.

Building-size orange tabby cat held down by two-dozen people with cables: Garfield, again.

