The state’s House of Delegates last week passed a bill that would give gun owners a $300 tax credit to buy safes to store their firearms. The degree of consensus behind the legislation devoting $5 million to allow taxpayers to write off “safety devices” such as cases that lock was remarkable: a 99-to-1 vote for a proposal introduced by a Democrat and backed by the National Rifle Association. Then again, the support might not be all that surprising. Democrats will generally support any reasonable measure on gun safety; with more of such measures being put on the table, the NRA is likelier than ever to seize on those that give something to owners rather than take it away.