Toward the end of his life, Dr. Walter Freeman crisscrossed the United States to seek out his former patients and follow up on procedures he had performed years, even decades earlier. He had long kept in touch with many of them through letters and Christmas cards. Others he now doggedly tracked down through changes of city, job and name — and found that many were delighted by his interest.

Freeman’s near compulsive desire to assemble case histories may have been unmatched by any other 20th-century physician, and it resulted in a remarkably complete record of his life’s work — in interviews, photographs and case notes which, according to one of his former medical partners, displayed a fond care for his patients and their families that was “almost paternal.”

This would all be rather touching if it weren’t taken from “The Lobotomist,” Jack El-Hai’s biography of Freeman, who was America’s foremost practitioner of the procedure. The patients he visited were people whose brains he had mutilated — inserting a “picklike instrument” through the eye socket, piercing the thin bone, and jamming it into the delicate tissue of the prefrontal lobes, leaving permanent scars on the very seat of personality and consciousness.

Today, we rightly view this procedure with horror. Even within Freeman’s lifetime, it fell into disrepute, a fact of which Freeman seems to have been acutely conscious. He must have hoped that he could find evidence for lobotomy’s benefits, enough to salvage his legacy.

He didn’t succeed, thankfully, but the fact that he kept trying is the key to understanding how he could have made such a monumentally awful mistake in the first place. In his zeal to change the world, Freeman had ended up violating the first principle of science, as laid out by the physicist Richard Feynman: “You must not fool yourself, and you are the easiest person to fool.”

Thus Freeman ended up serving humanity only as a usefully bad example of how far astray we can go when we let hope triumph over experience — and how hard it can be to bring ourselves back.

The most haunting element of Freeman’s story is that he seems to have died still believing in his misbegotten remedy. It is almost understandable how he embraced lobotomy early in his career — the first effective psychiatric drugs were still decades away, and doctors were desperate to offer suffering patients some treatment. But for more than a decade after effective antipsychotics hit the market, Freeman kept performing lobotomies. And even after he performed the last one in 1967, he continued to insist they were a sound idea.

“I believe it’s due for adoption when the surgeons make up their mind for it,” El-Hai records Freeman saying a year later, just a few years before he died. “I think they’re missing a good bet.”

How could he have been so blind?

Then again, how could he not be? He had walked himself into a conundrum that we might call the Oedipus Trap.

I assume you’re familiar with the story of Oedipus, who killed his father and married his mother. I assume you also remember that this wasn’t really his fault; he didn’t know who they were. But that didn’t stop his mother from hanging herself when she found out, or Oedipus from gouging out his own eyes. There are some mistakes no one can live with, no matter how innocently they were made.

Thus the trap: If you have made such a mistake, it is obviously better not to know you have done so. And as Feynman said, you are the easiest person to fool. Which, of course, raises the disquieting question: What Oedipus traps might we have stumbled into unawares? And more importantly, if we have, how do we get out?

Ideally, we’d avoid such traps in the first place. The first lesson Freeman offers the modern reader is not to rush past the point of no return — to move by inches, rather than leaps, when the stakes are high. Freeman and his partner lobotomized 20 people in their first four months, and with every operation, I suspect it became more necessary to believe in the good of them, rather than admit you had killed one person and irreparably scarred the brains of 19 more to no good effect.

If you are already embroiled in an Oedipus Trap, however, then the second lesson is never to raise the stakes by betting your reputation along with your sanity. Freeman didn’t only perform lobotomies; he was the operation’s foremost advocate. This brought him some prominence, and I suspect some reassurance (look, everyone else thinks it’s great, too!). But it meant that if lobotomy fell into disrepute, so would Walter Freeman.

What if you have already put your reputation and your sanity on the line? Well, remember that even if it would be shattering to realize you’d made a terrible mistake, it would be far worse to keep making it. Even with most of my sympathy reserved for Freeman’s patients, I can’t help feeling sad for that broken old man, at the end riddled with cancer and missing a significant chunk of his colon, yet still clinging to the wheel of his camper bus as though one more mile, one more case history, might somehow turn an atrocity into a triumph. In his desperation to become a medical hero, he had become a hero out of Greek tragedy: consigned to ignominy by his own hubris, and doomed to struggle against a fate that was inevitable.

