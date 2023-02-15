The Feb. 10 news article “Gentrification by fire” raised valid points but did not address some important issues on building housing in California’s wildland-urban interface.
Sound regulations remain in place, but the state does not enforce them, letting local jurisdictions ignore many of their protections. California’s housing crisis will not be solved by building in fire-prone rural areas; rather housing needs should be addressed by building as infill near transit hubs and safe evacuation routes.
Deborah A. Eppstein, Santa Rosa, Calif.
The writer is founding director of the State Alliance for Firesafe Road Regulations.