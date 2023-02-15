Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colbert I. King’s Feb. 11 op-ed, “Black History Month: Needed then — and now,” really nailed it. As a 90-year-old Black man born and raised in Maryland, I can readily relate to every thing he pointed out. Given what Black people have accomplished despite the horrendous and ugly turmoil of not only our early history in this country but also today’s continuing racial strife, the annual observance is well-deserved. Yet, you have a Florida governor and his ardent and misguided followers, including some other governors, who see no value in Black history studies. Black grievances are supported by data and findings generated from reports, investigated studies or probes and, of course, nationally publicized incidents. White people, it would appear, simply ignore facts and are not either curious enough or concerned enough to check out the findings. When we justifiably protest, it’s an annoyance.

Walt Carr, Columbia

The gracious Colbert I. King laid out precisely the importance of, but especially the need for, Black History Month. Mr. King grew up when “Negro History Week” celebrated Black contributions in sports, entertainment and military service. His thoughtful, insightful piece cast necessary light on what it was, and is, like to be African American in these United States.

As a White kid growing up in Northern Virginia in the 1960s, I could only imagine at the time what my Black classmates in our public elementary school must have been enduring. Our third-grade teacher read “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” demeaning word by demeaning word, until it was pointed out how hurtful those words were to her Black students. Twenty years later, I saw how difficult it was for my Drug Enforcement Administration partner, a Black investigator, to get a motel room in southern Oregon when I had no problem and the parking lot was empty.

Black Americans’ quiet and large contributions were instrumental in building our nation during enslavement and afterward. Those contributions deserve to be celebrated, but the full African American experience also needs to be recognized and taught. It is time we as a nation come to terms with the full depth of Black American experience. Are those who oppose that recognition and teaching afraid of the truth?

Not to recognize and teach the full Black experience continues the marginalization of a long-marginalized group of Americans. Black History Month is but a beginning.

Larry K. Houck, McLean

Why did Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) have to reintroduce their bill to award the Congressional Gold Medal to approximately 200,000 African Americans who served with the Union Army during the Civil War? Why hasn’t this honor, the most prestigious Congress can bestow, already been given to the men who helped to save our country?

The Continental Congress presented the first gold medal to George Washington in 1776 for liberating Boston from British occupation. Since then, many military heroes have been so honored.

In 1956, the Congressional Gold Medal was awarded to “Surviving Veterans of the American Civil War,” including those who served “in the Union or the Confederate forces.”

In 2000, President George W. Bush presented the gold medal to the Navajo Code Talkers. Eight years later, “all Native American code talkers” were honored. In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen received the medal. In 2009, the Women Airforce Service Pilots also were honored.

The 65th Infantry Regiment — the first Hispanic American military unit and the first unit of the Korean War — received medals in 2016, as did Filipino World War II veterans in 2017 and Chinese American veterans of World War II in 2018.

Last year, the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, all female and all Black, who sorted mail in England and France during World War II, were honored.

Yet the 200,000 African Americans who fought to preserve the Union during the Civil War and helped to end the evil of slavery to preserve the Union have not been honored for their heroic service.

What is Congress waiting for?

Kitty Kelley, Washington

