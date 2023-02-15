Last November, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee declared , “Under ‘one country, two systems,’ the rule of law is sacrosanct in Hong Kong. The judiciary exercises its power independently. Fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of speech, of the press, of assembly, are enshrined in and protected by the Basic Law.”

Thanks to the Editorial Board for continuing to illuminate Hong Kong’s dark plight in the Feb. 13 editorial “ In a Hong Kong courtroom, freedom itself is on trial .”

In reality, “lex rex” (the law is king), which was the norm under British rule, is now dead, a victim of the 2020 national security law, which effectively made “Lee lex” (Mr. Lee is the law) the new normal. Mr. Lee and his fellow communist snollygosters have stacked the deck against the pro-democracy activists now on trial: arresting them on bogus charges, jailing several without bail for nearly two years, holding some in solitary confinement and ordering a nonjury trial by three handpicked judges.