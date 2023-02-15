Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The answer has many parts. But perhaps the most important one is this: India’s media companies learned long ago that they should steer away from critical coverage of Adani’s businesses. Why they drew this conclusion speaks volumes about the current situation in the country.

Advertisement

International media have raised questions about the conglomerate’s practices. Last year, for example, The Post published a report detailing how Adani Group had benefited from its close ties with the Indian government. It described how the government revised laws “to help Adani’s coal-related businesses and save him at least $1 billion.” It noted that one local lawmaker was imprisoned for six months after opposing an Adani power station, and how a high-ranking official was fired after criticizing tycoons including Adani.

In November 2020, the Financial Times issued a detailed exposé of the company, alleging that Adani had leveraged his long and close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to build a gigantic business empire. The article described how the Adani Group had won all six airports up for grabs in a privatization tender in 2018 — prompting one state official to call the auction an “act of brazen cronyism.”

But you would search in vain for similarly hard-edge reporting on Adani practices in the Indian mainstream media. Reporters and media executives have long understood that taking on Adani’s well-connected business empire can lead to trouble. In 2017, investigative journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta published two detailed articles alleging the company had benefited from its close contacts with officials to evade taxes. Adani Group responded with defamation suits and gag orders, ultimately forcing Thakurta into silence.

Advertisement

Gautam Adani’s immense wealth means he can sometimes take more direct routes to neutralize critics. Last year, he made headlines with his hostile takeover of NDTV, one of the last independent news networks in the country, which had pushed back against the rising culture of censorship. One of its top news anchors, Ravish Kumar, resigned a few days after the takeover, accusing the Adani Group of trying to buy out critical journalists. Several top executives also quit.

Small wonder that most mainstream media have seemed content to restrict their coverage to fawning portraits of the conglomerate’s owner. Just a few weeks before the Hindenburg claims, the famously media-shy Adani gave interviews to two of the biggest news networks in India, who then treated their viewers to breathless coverage of the tycoon’s home life — while studiously ignoring any of the controversies around his businesses. Sadly, it’s precisely this kind of reporting that is on the rise in India — at the expense of genuinely critical voices.

The Hindenburg report, which has roiled Indian stock markets, has opened new space for scrutiny of Adani — in particular by the political opposition, which has seized upon Hindenburg’s claims. Adani has responded by draping himself in the flag, depicting his critics as malevolent naysayers desperate to destabilize India and its alleged economic success under Modi’s leadership. Adani Group’s chief financial officer compared the Hindenburg report to a notorious British-orchestrated massacre during the colonial period.

Advertisement

It comes as little surprise that the nationalistic apologists for Adani are seizing upon a controversy about another overseas report about India. Earlier this year, the BBC released a documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” that focuses on a notorious religious pogrom that took place in Modi’s home state of Gujarat in 2002, when he headed the regional government there. The government has tried to stop screenings of the film and restrict its distribution on social media. Predictably, pro-government media outlets have cast it as part of a plot to damage India’s international reputation, particularly at the start of a year that will see India host the Group of 20 summit. Amid the nationalist backlash, a popular news anchor for India Today, a leading news broadcaster, accused The Post, the New York Times and the BBC of aiming to discredit the country. That episode went viral on social media.

Even as the opposition was raising a storm in Parliament over the Adani scandal, the income tax service executed searches at local BBC offices. In case anyone doubted that the tax issue might have a political background, a spokesman for Modi’s party denounced the BBC as “corrupt,” citing it for a “tainted and black history of working with malice against India.”

In a healthy democracy, the Hindenburg report would have led to hard questions. Indians should be having a discussion about cronyism, the incompetence of regulators and the pliability of the financial institutions that have bailed out Gautam Adani at what could well prove to be a huge cost to their own shareholders. But Modi’s many years of squeezing the media are now helping him to redefine the terms of the debate.

GiftOutline Gift Article