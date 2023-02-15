It seemed a shame that Leon Day was not included in the list of Negro League players to be in the video game “‘MLB The Show 23,” as described in the Feb. 7 Sports article “MLB The Show adds Negro leaguers.” Most of Day’s contemporaries considered him a better pitcher than Satchel Paige and certainly a better all-around player.
On his days off from pitching, Day would often play in the field and his fielding, hitting and base-running were an asset to any team he played for. He wasn’t the self-promoter that Paige was, and Day usually beat Paige when they matched up.
In 1945, before Jackie Robinson integrated the Major Leagues, Day and Willie Brown were on the integrated Overseas Invasion Service Expedition All-Stars that bested Gen. George Patton’s Red Circlers in the European Theater of Operations Service baseball World Series. Brown and Day were both later inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Leon Day deserves more recognition.
Archer A. “Tony” Jordan, Alexandria