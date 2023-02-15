Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the Feb. 6 news article “Plan to end mandate for LSAT, other law school admission exams stalls in key vote”: The LSAT controversy underscores a fundamental inconsistency. Either the test fairly assesses the characteristics necessary for legal reasoning or it doesn’t. If it doesn’t, then the issue isn’t the test, or even the students, but the way law is taught.

If the LSAT is a discriminatory filter that disadvantages potential law school applicants, then law schools must be confident that the students so admitted must be able to get through law school successfully and pass the bar exam. That means that the LSAT is a mere formality, and that law schools aren’t quite as hard as students are led to believe. Maybe common sense is more important.

But the other factor involves economics: There may be too many law schools and not enough traditional students. That means that either the number of law schools must be reduced or that the number of students must be increased. Given the economic self-interest of law professors, the later option preserves the current law school system.

So, that means in the end that law schools may be willing to change the nature of law itself, to attract more students and stay in business. This shouldn’t be surprising: Law schools already teach that law is based more on personal values than objective rules — and when that happens, there is no law.

Matthew G. Andersson, Clearwater, Fla.

The writer is the author of “Go Ahead and Drop the LSAT” and “What They Don’t Teach You at Harvard Law School.”

