Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In his Feb. 12 op-ed, “The quadrillion-dollar debt,” George F. Will discussed the deeply serious issue of the United States’ rising debt and a deeply unserious response offered by Republican Rep. Chip Roy (Tex.), who envisions saving money on wasteful bureaucracy but not touching defense spending. Yes, there is waste in the federal budget, but to imply there is none in the defense spending is unserious. And to invoke the Republican boogeyword du jour, “woke,” to describe decades of accumulated debt is also unserious.

Mr. Roy is no less unserious than his Republican forebears. President George W. Bush inherited a budget surplus — a condition required to pay down historic debt. But Mr. Bush squandered it on tax cuts in 2001 and 2003. Mr. Bush said, “The growing surplus exists because taxes are too high and government is charging more than it needs. The people of America have been overcharged and on their behalf, I am here to ask for a refund.” So much for Republicans’ efforts to reduce the debt in times of surplus.

And during times of growing debt, Republicans still pursued tax cuts. Consider President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cut when economic adviser Gary Cohn stated, “We think we can pay for the entire tax cut through growth over the cycle.” Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testified, “As I’ve said previously, we believe that the tax cuts will pay for themselves.”

To find a Republican who talked and acted seriously about reducing the debt, we have to go back nearly 33 years to President George H.W. Bush, who increased taxes in 1990. Was he the last Republican who could be taken seriously about reducing the debt? Unfortunately, all signs point to yes.

Kirt Suomela, Bethesda

GiftOutline Gift Article