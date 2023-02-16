Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Feb. 13 Climate Solutions article exploring why Gen Z doesn’t want to drive, “ ‘I’ll call an Uber or 911’: Why Gen Z doesn’t want to drive,” inspired a shout out to Gen Old, my generation: Please stop driving! Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I’m 84. I returned my Honda Fit to the rental company in 2014 when I moved from a Chicago neighborhood to the city. I was 76 and widowed and figured if I needed to drive, I could always rent from the companies that supply the lots in my neighborhood.

But every morning, when my dog and I take a shortcut through one of those spaces to get to her park and Zipcar taunts, I recall minor accidents, close calls and other episodes that still cause a shudder. “Nope,” I tell a particularly adorable red Honda.

I wish friends my age would experience that same hesitation. But their desire for independence and the feeling of “not old” overrides any qualms. When I visit two of them who live in the suburbs, they offer to pick me up at the train station. Another, a city dweller who is a bit older, offers lifts to theater performances. “Thanks,” I tell all of them, “but I won’t ride with someone my age driving.”

Advertisement

You might consider me an enemy of my people, one who should be heralding their chutzpah. Have you ridden with them? If so, you would have winced at the sudden brakes at the light or the skimping on speed limits or ignoring a stop sign “just because.”

Elevated trains and bus stops are a few blocks away from my high-rise. Uber, Lyft and Curb apps await my touch. Please, friends my age, mirror my movement.

Elaine Soloway, Chicago

GiftOutline Gift Article