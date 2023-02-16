Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though Valerie Strauss’s Feb. 6 Answer Sheet column, “A deep dive into whether — and how — homework should be graded,” hit many important points in the case for the elimination of homework grades, it skimmed over an essential one: Grading homework transforms an organic learning process into the work of searching for the correct answer.

As the director of Talaria Summer Institute, a scientific research program for high school students, I’ve repeatedly witnessed that it is teenagers’ nature to follow their curiosity and explore new topics creatively when facing a question, oftentimes designing their own trial-and-error approaches.

In the restrictive, stressful setting of graded homework, teenagers suppress their natural curiosity and resort to googling and ChatGPT to quickly find the right answer. Without grading, students can use homework as an opportunity for exploration without fear of bringing down the letter on their report card. Similarly, teachers can give more open-ended, creative assignments without the headache of creating rubrics to judge them.

By eliminating homework grades, we can ditch an ineffective rewards system for fostering the natural curiosity essential to all young thought-leaders.

Nora Sun, Chicago

The writer is founder and executive director of Talaria Summer Institute, ENVISION Research Competition and ATHENA By Women In STEM.

GiftOutline Gift Article